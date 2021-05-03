BREAKING: Two separate Sauk County motorcycle crashes result in fatalities

Two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday reported less than an hour apart resulted in fatalities for their operators and left another person seriously injured.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders found a man dead around 12:15 p.m. thrown from his 2007 Yamaha on County Highway B near Guhl Road in the town of Troy.

According to the accident report, William E. Jungbluth of Madison was taking a left curve at the crest of a hill while exceeding the speed limit and traveling with a group. While trying to pass another motorcyclist, Jose Ortiz Alvarez of Madison, Jungbluth’s motorcycle hit the left side of Alvarez’s 2019 Kawasaki.

Alvarez was transported via ambulance to UW Hospital for serious injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Responding deputies found the man dead, likely as a result of injuries from the crash, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Deputies closed a part of the road to investigate the crash with the help of Plain firefighters, EMTs and Sauk City firefighters.