BREAKING: Two separate Sauk County motorcycle crashes result in fatalities

Two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday reported less than an hour apart resulted in fatalities for their operators and left another person seriously injured.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders found a man dead around 12:15 p.m. thrown from his 2007 Yamaha on County Highway B near Guhl Road in the town of Troy.
According to the accident report, William E. Jungbluth of Madison was taking a left curve at the crest of a hill while exceeding the speed limit and traveling with a group. While trying to pass another motorcyclist, Jose Ortiz Alvarez of Madison, Jungbluth’s motorcycle hit the left side of Alvarez’s 2019 Kawasaki.
Alvarez was transported via ambulance to UW Hospital for serious injuries.
Responding deputies found the man dead, likely as a result of injuries from the crash, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Deputies closed a part of the road to investigate the crash with the help of Plain firefighters, EMTs and Sauk City firefighters.
As that investigation was happening, dispatchers received a second report of a lone motorcycle operator crashing around 1 p.m. A caller said a man driving a 2017 Harley Davidson had gone off the road and was ejected after hitting nearby woods along State Highway 60 between County Highway C and Jones Road in Spring Green.
Deputies found the man dead. According to the traffic accident report, the driver of the motorcycle was Brian Richard Scheel of Stoughton. Scheel was driving along a right hand curve when the bike hit the ditch. The crash report notes that Scheel was speeding at the time.
