Bringing bargains for 20 years: Waupun resale shop fulfills Christian mission

In 2008 and 2009, a large renovation project was undertaken. Store area was greatly expanded. A portion of the former lumber store was converted into offices and a volunteer break room. A sorting and storage area was created that includes a drive-up drop-off. In total the building now includes almost 20,000 square feet.

“It has certainly grown in all facets,” said Hofman.

Hours are Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers and staff use the first three days of the week to prepare for opening, sorting, cleaning, repairing and insuring that everything on the sales floor is clean and in good repair.

“We get comments every day that things are so clean and nice,” said Hofman. “Dishes are washed and furniture and other objects are wiped down. Clothes are inspected for cleanliness and items not suitable for sale are sold for recycling and/or reuse.”

Along with supporting the Christian schools, Bargains Galore supports the community. It partners with the Waupun Area Food Pantry, helping area residents in need of clothing, furniture, etc. Additionally, the store helps victims of fires or other catastrophes by providing families with free merchandise.