Bringing bargains for 20 years: Waupun resale shop fulfills Christian mission

WAUPUN – What has been labelled “An Extraordinary Shopping and Donating Experience” is going strong and likely to continue.
Bargains Galore has been operating for the past 20 years at 810 W. Main St. on Waupun’s west side.
According to a store brochure, “We are a non-profit resale store that sells high quality donated merchandise from clothing, furniture, housewares, books, home décor, furniture, sporting goods, linens, jewelry and accessories, hardware, electronics, antiques and collectibles, toys, seasonal items and much more. We also carry a line of new ladies clothing, handbags and accessories. All at super affordable prices!”
Manager Brenda Hofman has been involved in store operations since shortly after it opened in 2001.
“It was a leap of faith when the store began as a fundraising arm for Central Wisconsin Christian School,” said Hofman.
According to the store website, in January 2001, the Central Wisconsin Christian School Board instructed that a committee be formed to investigate the concept of the CWC Society starting a thrift store in the Waupun community. The purpose would be to raise additional funds for CWC, assisting in stabilizing tuition costs.
The store officially opened its’ doors Aug. 2, 2001. The school society was hoping the store would bring in $40,000 the first year. The first year, Bargains Galore had sales of $150,000 and each year has seen significant increases. As of July 2021, Bargains Galore has had sales in excess of $8 million, and has contributed more than $4.6 million to Central Wisconsin Christian School.
In 2008 and 2009, a large renovation project was undertaken. Store area was greatly expanded. A portion of the former lumber store was converted into offices and a volunteer break room. A sorting and storage area was created that includes a drive-up drop-off. In total the building now includes almost 20,000 square feet.
“It has certainly grown in all facets,” said Hofman.
Hours are Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers and staff use the first three days of the week to prepare for opening, sorting, cleaning, repairing and insuring that everything on the sales floor is clean and in good repair.
“We get comments every day that things are so clean and nice,” said Hofman. “Dishes are washed and furniture and other objects are wiped down. Clothes are inspected for cleanliness and items not suitable for sale are sold for recycling and/or reuse.”
Along with supporting the Christian schools, Bargains Galore supports the community. It partners with the Waupun Area Food Pantry, helping area residents in need of clothing, furniture, etc. Additionally, the store helps victims of fires or other catastrophes by providing families with free merchandise.
According to Hofman, an army of volunteers is the heart of the operation. The store is staffed by nearly 150 volunteers and staff members. It takes almost 60 volunteers to operate the store each and every week.
“The pride our volunteers take in their work definitely shows on the sales floor,” said Assistant Manager Bailey Braaksma. “We’re grateful to all of the people who have made us a success, and of course for all God’s blessings. They have been critical for all our achievements.”
The operation is debt free, with many donors and the store’s profitability making that possible.
CWC Superintendent Greg Zonnefeld shared his enthusiasm for the thrift store and what it has allowed for the school’s ongoing mission.
“Bargains Galore’s blessings go beyond the financial and out into the community,” said Zonnefeld. “It took a lot of vision from the investors and supporters to see what it could be, but the Lord has really worked powerfully through it, making it a key part of our community and our school family. It’s exciting to see where God will see it go in the future.”