Broadband internet access a pain for many rural Wisconsin residents

Some Republicans cringe at the high cost of installing fiber optic cables throughout rural Wisconsin, where there can be so few customers. Instead, some point to wireless options as a way forward. But wireless is slower than fiber, and can be affected by weather, trees and topography.

Adding more urgency to the issue is the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many to work and study from home almost entirely.

“This has become five times more important now than it was before,” said Barry Orton, a telecommunications professor emeritus at UW-Madison, “and it was really important before.”

Residents wanting faster internet at their homes sooner rather than later, can get involved. Here’s how.

At the municipal level

The city or town where you live can build its own internet infrastructure, and even provide the service.

That’s what happened in Reedsburg. While the federal government defines broadband as an internet speed of 25 megabits per second of download speed and 3 megabits per second of upload speed, Reedsburg goes well beyond that.