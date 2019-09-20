Broadway’s biggest songs from some of the area’s biggest voices come to the stage this weekend.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents “Spotlights — Broadway Showstoppers” today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Spotlights is a group created by Ryan Madala-Klug a few years ago that brings musical cabaret performances to BDACT.
Audiences will be treated to approximately 24 numbers during the two-hour performance. Some of the songs featured include “On My Own,” “Memory,” This is the Moment,” Waving through a Window” and Music of the Night.”
Vocalists in the group include Ryan Madala-Klug, Mark Lefeber, Brad Westergaard, Aidan Black, Jennifer Feucht, Jessica Lefeber, Georgia Roth and Gwen Fischer. They will be accompanied by pianist Paul Kennedy.
You have free articles remaining.
Performances will take place in Encore Hall of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue. The hall is on the second floor and is accessible by elevator.
“This show began as a dance extravaganza, but morphed into a bunch of big, beautiful voices in the more intimate Encore Hall space,” said Director Madala-Klug. “Going back to shows from the 1940s and spanning to today’s biggest blockbusters, this show includes recognizable songs and forgotten gems. The atmosphere will be elegant and the entertainment sublime.”
Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online at bdact.org or at Rechek’s Food Pride in Beaver Dam. Student rush tickets (under 21) are $8 at the box office one hour prior to showtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)