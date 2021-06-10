Brooks Funds help Waupun clinic: Remodel of in-school facility begins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve had this service providing partnership in Waupun for the last three years,” said O’Connor. “One of the challenges that we have in providing those services, especially in the school sites, is finding a secure location to see those children.”

The idea has received support from school administration as well. The facility would provide outside access to an area that can be locked off from the school when services are being provided to the community. A memorandum of understanding is currently in place with the district and a building use agreement was finalized last December.

Construction and remodeling of the space in the school’s southwest corner has begun. When completed this fall it will provide individual counseling areas, a larger group meeting area along with technology and furnishings for use by health care professionals, students and families.

.“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said O’Connor. “Waupun area providers (vision and chiropractic among them) have expressed an interest in coming in and utilizing that space to serve the local low income people as well. So this is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members that are struggling with health care needs.”