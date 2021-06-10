Brooks Funds help Waupun clinic: Remodel of in-school facility begins

WAUPUN — The Rock River Wellness Center moved one step closer to reality May 18 as a $75,000 check was handed by Waupun city representatives to staff members of Church Health Services.
The presentation was the conclusion of action by the Waupun City Council seven months earlier to construct a mental and health facility inside Rock River Intermediate School. City approval was given on Oct. 18, 2020.
Church Health Services, is a 501©3 charity that serves South Central Wisconsin area communities by providing medical, dental and mental health services to low income children and adults. It will operate the facility.
The Brooks Fund was established in 1956 by the late William Brooks. Brooks has remained largely anonymous in city history, although the fund of $97,000 was clearly earmarked for helping residents to cover health care costs.
“There are many health care needs in the community, and I’m sure we can find a good use for them,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve before approval for the Rock River Wellness Center was given. “We think there’s a public project that this could benefit.”
At that same meeting Church Health Services Executive Director Thea O’Connor and Waupun Area School District Director of Student Services Wendi Dawson presented their plan.
“We’ve had this service providing partnership in Waupun for the last three years,” said O’Connor. “One of the challenges that we have in providing those services, especially in the school sites, is finding a secure location to see those children.”
The idea has received support from school administration as well. The facility would provide outside access to an area that can be locked off from the school when services are being provided to the community. A memorandum of understanding is currently in place with the district and a building use agreement was finalized last December.
Construction and remodeling of the space in the school’s southwest corner has begun. When completed this fall it will provide individual counseling areas, a larger group meeting area along with technology and furnishings for use by health care professionals, students and families.
.“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said O’Connor. “Waupun area providers (vision and chiropractic among them) have expressed an interest in coming in and utilizing that space to serve the local low income people as well. So this is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members that are struggling with health care needs.”
Local dentistry clinics would be a first step and could be implemented some time later this year.
“This is consistent with the intent of the funds, and we believe that these funds could reach much farther into the community than if we would use them to reimburse individuals for medical expenses on a case-by-case basis, given the limited amount of funds we have available,” said Schlieve. “In that way we increase the impact from 20 to 30 families to a lasting legacy effect. We’ll be touching lots of students and lots of families year after year.”
The original monetary goal for redoing the space was $90,000, later expanded to $135,000 as the scope of the project grew. To date, more than $157,000 has been raised, which will allow quicker expansion of services.
There are still opportunities to be involved with this project through financial support, volunteering and in-kind donation of furnishings, technology and/or equipment. Donations can be made online at churchclinic.org or by calling (920) 887-1766.