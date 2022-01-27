Brown indicted on robbery charges

MADISON — The second of two men indicted for the gunpoint robberies of two Lake Delton stores in 2020, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to aiding and abetting.

Deon Brown, 28, of Zion, Illinois, told U.S. District Judge James Peterson that he participated in the July 28, 2020, robbery of the Gifts of the World store. Co-defendant, Cortez Thurmond, of North Chicago, pleaded guilty earlier this month to robbery and is to be sentenced on March 1 before Peterson.

During July and August 2020, the two men took part in series of robberies in southeast Wisconsin and Illinois, including the Alpha Red Studio in Lake Delton, before their arrest in Kenosha in September 2020.

According to court documents:

Brown and Thurmond robbed the Alpha Red Studio on July 28, 2002, and a few minutes later robbed the Gifts of the World. The store’s video surveillance showed the two men taking money from the store, its employees and customers.

In all, $3,069 was taken during the robbery.

Brown carried a firearm in both robberies in the Dells and, for no apparent reason, used it at the Gifts of the World to strike an individual, identified by the initials R.G., on the head. He also punched a customer in the face after she refused to hand over her purse.

“Such a display of senseless violence truly shocks the conscience,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner wrote the court in seeking a nine-year sentence for Thurmond.

Brown was charged separately with the Alpha Red Studio and Gifts of the World robberies but he only pleaded guilty in connection with the latter. However, Peterson can factor both offenses in his sentence.

At sentencing, Brown faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, three years’ supervised release and restitution.

He remains in custody at the Dane County Jail.