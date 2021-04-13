Brunner Manufacturing employee retires after more than 46 years with Juneau County-based company

Nikki Houzner started working at Brunner Manufacturing back in 1974. After 46 and a half years with one company, she is ready to retire.

Brunner Manufacturing got its start in 1963, and has locations in Mauston and Elroy. The company makes cold form specials, threaded fasteners, near net forged shapes, special bolts and other products. For all but 11 of those 46 years, Houzner has worked for the company in customer support.

Houzner got her start at the company working in customer service making an hourly wage of $2.45. She moved up the ranks to customer service manager through her time in the company, and makes a bit more than that now.

“This is a special thing for me,” said owner Ron Brunner. “If it wasn’t for this group the company wouldn’t be where they are today.”

Brunner said that at one point he was worried the company would go bankrupt when a client threatened to force a recall of a product that would cost millions of dollars, but Houzner saved the day. Houzner remembered a letter Brunner sent the client saying the part needed an additional process to ensure it did not break, and offering to implement the procedure at a minimal cost. The client declined.

