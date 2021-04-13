Brunner Manufacturing employee retires after more than 46 years with Juneau County-based company

Nikki Houzner started working at Brunner Manufacturing back in 1974. After 46 and a half years with one company, she is ready to retire.
Brunner Manufacturing got its start in 1963, and has locations in Mauston and Elroy. The company makes cold form specials, threaded fasteners, near net forged shapes, special bolts and other products. For all but 11 of those 46 years, Houzner has worked for the company in customer support.
Houzner got her start at the company working in customer service making an hourly wage of $2.45. She moved up the ranks to customer service manager through her time in the company, and makes a bit more than that now.
“This is a special thing for me,” said owner Ron Brunner. “If it wasn’t for this group the company wouldn’t be where they are today.”
Brunner said that at one point he was worried the company would go bankrupt when a client threatened to force a recall of a product that would cost millions of dollars, but Houzner saved the day. Houzner remembered a letter Brunner sent the client saying the part needed an additional process to ensure it did not break, and offering to implement the procedure at a minimal cost. The client declined.
Having sent the letter years prior, Brunner did not remember writing the letter. But Houzner did, and when she showed it to Brunner he sent it on to the client and the threats of a lawsuit dissipated. Brunner said the event was just one of several where Houzner made a difference for the manufacturing company.
Houzner is one of 48 employees at Brunner Manufacturing in what is called the “Geriatric Club,” where employees have been with the company for more than 20 years. With her retirement, that number will go down by one.
For her service to the company, Brunner held a banquet in her honor. She also received a plaque from State Representative Tony Kurtz and State Senator Howard Marklein, and the Wisconsin legislature, congratulating Houzner on her accomplishment.
“Not too many people can say they gave their entire working career to one company,” Brunner said. “I’m very thankful for it.”
Employees of the company say Houzner will be missed, as she has become a fixture in the front office.
“I remember recently sitting at my desk, just like on Jan. 2, 1991 and looked up and saw Nikki,” said Paul Arbanas, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, referencing his start at the company. “I had a flashback because there was Nikki, just like she was on Jan. 2, 1991.”
Now that she is retired, Houzner is planning to spend her days traveling, visiting with her kids, and hunting.
“It’s been great, it doesn’t seem like 46 and a half years,” Houzner said. “It’s been a pleasure.”
