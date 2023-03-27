Beaver Dam residents who receive regular solid waste collection services from the city are advised that the first scheduled week of brush and shrubbery cutting collection services for 2023 is April 3-7. The service will continue the first week of the month through November.

Collection is provided for single family residents through four-unit apartment buildings only. For more information and guidelines, visit cityofbeaverdam.com or call 920-887-4635.

All residents are reminded that all such cuttings may also be disposed of at the Department of Public Works Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Saturday hours begin April 1.