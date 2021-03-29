 Skip to main content
Brush pickup begins Thursday in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM

Brush pickup begins Thursday in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam residents who receive regular solid waste collection services from the city are advised that April 1-6, the first scheduled week of brush and shrubbery cutting collection services for 2021 will begin. The service will continue through November.

Collection is provided for single family residents through four unit apartment buildings only. For more information, visit cityofbeaverdam.com or call 920-887-4635.

All residents are reminded that all such cuttings may also be disposed of at the DPW Yard Waste Drop-off Site, 640 S. Center St., from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays  Saturday hours will begin for the season on April 3. 

