Buckhorn Steakhouse honors the memory of Ryan Cantafio with free Thanksgiving meal
Cantafio’s Buckhorn Steakhouse, N8802 Highway A, is expanding its free Thanksgiving dinner this year to all who reserve a seat in the restaurant.

The Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in honor of the late Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Cantafio.

Cantafio’s father, Joe, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Bobbie Jo, said they have offered free meals on Thanksgiving since purchasing the restaurant.

Cantafio died when a remote-controlled roadside bomb exploded under his Humvee on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2004.

Joe Cantafio’s parents owned the restaurant from 1978 to 1997. The restaurant was sold, but eventually closed. The Cantafios were able to bring it back into family hands in fall 2011. Since then, they have honored Ryan’s memory by offering the free meals.

“We have been feeding veterans since 2011 when we bought the restaurant back in honor Ryan’s ultimate sacrifice on Thanksgiving in 2004,” Joe Cantafio said. “This year, we decided to have a free turkey plate dinner not only for veterans, but also families or anyone who wants to come.”

Cantafio said there is plenty of room in the Buckhorn, and it will not require masks.

Anyone wanting to come to the meal should make a reservation at 885-9984 so they can plan the food for meals.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

