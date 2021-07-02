Burdick Powersports hangs on during pandemic, plans event in Portage

Burdick is a Portage native who worked as a regional sales manager for ADT Home Security in Texas for a few years and then managed All Out Powersports of Texas before returning home for diesel mechanics in 2019.

“I’ve always wanted to work in an environment like this,” Burdick said. “I really like being creative and doing the custom work on ATVs. … We can get them lifted or lengthened out or even have snorkel kits on them that allow them to go deep in the mud. We can also do light designs or stereo setups.”

Burdick encourages residents who are unfamiliar with his business to stop in or visit burdickpowersports.com and its Facebook page.

“Almost every farmer has an ATV or powersports equipment on their farm,” Burdick said, noting attendees of the Toys and Tools Show will be encouraged to sign a petition asking the city of Portage to provide ATV trails. “Even with the regular city folks, there’s a pretty good percentage of them who like to go snowmobiling and use their ATVs and dirt bikes. It’s just a lot more popular than what people might think.”

“You no longer need to travel an hour away from Portage to get your ATV or motorcycle worked on,” Burdick said of his business offerings. “It’s nice to have something local, and it should help build the community in Portage.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

