Burdick Powersports hangs on during pandemic, plans event in Portage

There were serious consequences to opening a business only days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for Rick Burdick in March 2020.
Burdick Powersports, a parts and service dealer for small engines, powersports and watersports, immediately struggled to promote itself, recruit employees and find parts for its customers at 2646 New Pinery Road in Portage.
“I lost my house and live in a camper,” Burdick said. “That’s how far I went to stay in business.”
More than a year later, his situation is improved with four full-time employees and one part-time employee working under him and with more parts in stock than he’s had since the pandemic started.
Getting parts is still a struggle, Burdick said, but it’s been easier since about April and will hopefully keep improving in stride with the public health situation.
“We can get parts pretty fast now, but the units like tillers will just sell faster than we can get them,” Burdick said. “We finally received our first shipment of tillers that we had ordered in November, but that wasn’t even a full shipment.”
Burdick's business will showcase a number of vehicles, units and tools during the second annual Toys and Tools Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 with 100% of door admissions benefitting the Portage World War II Museum.
U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will sell bratwursts to benefit the Portage VFW, Wisconsin Army National Guard will bring two large trucks for children to explore and the local Divine Freedom ranch will have miniature horses for children to ride.
Due to the pandemic, Burdick is still trying to get the word out about his business and held a ribbon cutting with the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
“We’re just a small-town repair shop,” Burdick said. “We’re not your big, corporate place that looks at customers as dollar signs. We look at each customer and understand they have a name. When we’re servicing their equipment or working on their motorcycles, we understand they will be out riding them in the community and so we want to provide them with quality service. We treat everybody as equally important, regardless of how much they paid (for a service).”
Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson said, “It’s exciting to see a business start during the pandemic and continue to move forward despite challenges. It’s good to see them doing so much for the community as well, working with the local veterans organizations.”
Burdick is a Portage native who worked as a regional sales manager for ADT Home Security in Texas for a few years and then managed All Out Powersports of Texas before returning home for diesel mechanics in 2019.
“I’ve always wanted to work in an environment like this,” Burdick said. “I really like being creative and doing the custom work on ATVs. … We can get them lifted or lengthened out or even have snorkel kits on them that allow them to go deep in the mud. We can also do light designs or stereo setups.”
Burdick encourages residents who are unfamiliar with his business to stop in or visit burdickpowersports.com and its Facebook page.
“Almost every farmer has an ATV or powersports equipment on their farm,” Burdick said, noting attendees of the Toys and Tools Show will be encouraged to sign a petition asking the city of Portage to provide ATV trails. “Even with the regular city folks, there’s a pretty good percentage of them who like to go snowmobiling and use their ATVs and dirt bikes. It’s just a lot more popular than what people might think.”
“You no longer need to travel an hour away from Portage to get your ATV or motorcycle worked on,” Burdick said of his business offerings. “It’s nice to have something local, and it should help build the community in Portage.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.