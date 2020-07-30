Burnett man honored at law enforcement awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Burnett man, who helped stop a woman from committing suicide, received a letter of commendation during a recognition ceremony at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Toby Schreiber said he was on the way to his girlfriend’s house Saturday morning when he saw a woman crying outside her car at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Highway I.

“I stopped to see if she needed help,” Schreiber said.

The woman told Schreiber she planned to die and started to walk in front of a semi truck, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. Schreiber quickly acted to pull her back.

The woman then drove away, but Schreiber followed her in his vehicle and called 911.

Schreiber pulled his truck in front of her car when she stopped at the intersection of Oakwood Road and Highway 151 in order to prevent her from driving into traffic. He remained with the woman until deputies arrived.

“Toby showed outstanding character and a genuine concern for a complete stranger,” Schmidt said. “He went above and beyond what is expected of our citizens. Toby put his own life in jeopardy protecting the life of another person who was very much in need of assistance.”