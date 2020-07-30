Burnett man honored at law enforcement awards

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Burnett man, who helped stop a woman from committing suicide, received a letter of commendation during a recognition ceremony at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Toby Schreiber said he was on the way to his girlfriend’s house Saturday morning when he saw a woman crying outside her car at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Highway I.
“I stopped to see if she needed help,” Schreiber said.
The woman told Schreiber she planned to die and started to walk in front of a semi truck, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. Schreiber quickly acted to pull her back.
The woman then drove away, but Schreiber followed her in his vehicle and called 911.
Schreiber pulled his truck in front of her car when she stopped at the intersection of Oakwood Road and Highway 151 in order to prevent her from driving into traffic. He remained with the woman until deputies arrived.
“Toby showed outstanding character and a genuine concern for a complete stranger,” Schmidt said. “He went above and beyond what is expected of our citizens. Toby put his own life in jeopardy protecting the life of another person who was very much in need of assistance.”
Toby’s mother Denita Schreiber said she wasn’t surprised by Toby’s actions.
“He is a super caring individual,” Denita said. “I am not surprised he’d help anyone.”
The sheriff’s office also recognized several employees never recognized for their actions. The oldest incident occurred on Oct. 30, 1997, when Deputy Kevin Harvancik helped to save a Juneau family who were trapped on the second floor of a fully engulfed home.
Department staff chose the actions worthy of recognition and voted on them with the person’s name removed. The award recipients were kept out of the decision making for the awards.
Also receiving life-saving awards were: Detective Andrew Rolfs, Deputy Kevin Homan, Sgt. Dennis Walston, and Deputy Michael Morell.
“What Deputy Morell does is save lives,” Schmidt said.
Morell received three different life savings awards for his CPR skills saving people who had no pulse and were not breathing.
Morell said staff trains every year to renew their CPR certification with the American Heart Association.
“I guess what really matters is you remain calm and you are there to help people when they need help,” Morell said.
Sgt. Brad Knoll and Lt. Brian Loos both received letters of commendation. Schmidt was given a medal of distinction for a 2003 incident.
Sgts. Jermey Wolfe and Eric Krueger received medals of valor.
Employees who were recognized as new hires or promotions over the last few months were: communications officer Kate Rutz, deputy secretary Kayla Angus, correctional officers Jarred Yeargin, Deyvis Perez Laguna, jail corporal Aaron Ellis, patrol deputies Andrew Dean and Corey Horn, patrol sergeant Michael Workman, detective Kelsey Knaup, community service officer Travis Margelofsky, and court security Carl Schultz.
