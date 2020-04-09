Business help launched in Dodge County: Loans not the only option for survival

Thrive ED is reaching out to its chamber of commerce partners, municipal partners and others to help spread the word. Tracy Propst, who took over as Beaver Dam Chamber Director on April 1, is thrilled to have this resource available.

“Downtown Development Coordinator Mary Vogl-Rauscher and I have been making calls to the most impacted businesses of Beaver Dam – the ones that were forced to close,” said Propst. “Most of them are struggling already, but they’ll be okay if this lasts a month or two. If we get into three months or more it’s going to be a bigger issue. Right now a lot businesses have no income, so they may not be around without community or other kinds of support. With this Business to Business effort I can now say that there are some options available.”

Pratt said, “Our real goal here is not just for the short-term, but to figure out how we can help each business hold on to as much cash as possible and preserve each business so that they’re all in a position to eventually recover and grow.”

She said, “We know this is an incredibly challenging time for businesses in our region. This program is about being responsive to our employers and helping them to understand and access available resources.”