Business help launched in Dodge County: Loans not the only option for survival

There is no guarantee that the businesses, particularly small ones, will survive the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Help is available, however, though a local agency.
In Dodge and Jefferson counties, Thrive Economic Development and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Whitewater are ready to assist. The two entities recently announced the Back to Business program for businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
According to Victoria Pratt, Thrive president, Back to Business is a program that will assist small businesses, helping to ensure that they survive, recover and are ready to grow after the crisis has passed.
Like so many forms of communication during the pandemic, contact is via the Internet.
“The initial contact has to be online,” said Pratt. “Obviously we’re not meeting people one-on-one at the moment. What we are doing is virtual customized calls. Everyone who clicks on the ThriveED.com Back to Business ‘Learn More’ will have access to a short intake form with some basis information and six simple questions. Representatives from SBDC will then get back to them.”
In the week since the program was launched response has been good, although organizers hope for many more.
“Since the launch of the regional initiative there have been 30 businesses who have reached out, with half of them here in Dodge County,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “We support this effort, and are pleased that some of our businesses are receiving service that hopefully will help them through this crisis and position them for growth.”
Thrive ED is reaching out to its chamber of commerce partners, municipal partners and others to help spread the word. Tracy Propst, who took over as Beaver Dam Chamber Director on April 1, is thrilled to have this resource available.
“Downtown Development Coordinator Mary Vogl-Rauscher and I have been making calls to the most impacted businesses of Beaver Dam – the ones that were forced to close,” said Propst. “Most of them are struggling already, but they’ll be okay if this lasts a month or two. If we get into three months or more it’s going to be a bigger issue. Right now a lot businesses have no income, so they may not be around without community or other kinds of support. With this Business to Business effort I can now say that there are some options available.”
Pratt said, “Our real goal here is not just for the short-term, but to figure out how we can help each business hold on to as much cash as possible and preserve each business so that they’re all in a position to eventually recover and grow.”
She said, “We know this is an incredibly challenging time for businesses in our region. This program is about being responsive to our employers and helping them to understand and access available resources.”
To date, three federal packages have been signed into law. More could come. Programs include:
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan
- Paycheck Protection Program
- Small Business Debt Relief Program
- Emergency Economic Injury Grant
Navigating these programs and resources can be a daunting task for a business. That’s where Back to Business can help.
“Whether it’s helping a business determine its eligibility for new loan and grant programs created by federal, state or local legislation, or helping them understand forbearance options that might be available to them from lenders, landlords and suppliers, our goal is to provide personalized guidance,” said Kevin Kaufman, Director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Whitewater.
The program will utilize the Wisconsin SBDC’s existing model of providing no-cost, confidential consulting to businesses by tapping into its network of consultants with a wide range of specialties, including legal, accounting and risk management.
Organizers are optimistic that this effort can save many livelihoods and that those who seek help will benefit from what they are offering.
“Our region will bounce back from this, stronger than ever,” Pratt said. “We’re ready to help support and assist employers so they can get back to business.”
