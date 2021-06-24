Business leaders: Business strong in Portage during second year of pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Portage developer Richard Lynn, of Lynn Holdings, said that in July, he'll announce the new tenants for the two open spots at 2921 New Pinery Road next to Arby’s, which opened last year. Lynn said he still expects a national coffee chain to open at one his Portage properties in the next year.

“We’re in a very aggressive mode to develop and have a lot going on,” Lynn said. “We’re a developer but also a financer of our tenants and will work really closely with anybody who would like to be in business.”

The company recently acquired 7 acres of land at the end of Henry Street, where Lynn said he hopes to eventually construct 18 duplexes later this year or early next year, pending city approval. Next year, Lynn expects to develop 3.5 acres of his company’s land for single-family homes or duplexes behind the Fenske and Associates Office building on New Pinery Road.

Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson said she’s aware of only two businesses that had closed, in part, due to the pandemic: Eye Deal Eyewear and Portage Cleaners. Both businesses closed in 2020.