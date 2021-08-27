Business owner has to wait on answers from Portage City Council

Dodd explained to the meeting crowd that if an item is not on the meeting agenda the council cannot discuss the topic. He said the city of Portage releases the agenda the Friday prior to the meeting and after that items cannot be added.

"This discussion is about the construction. If you do not have any comments on construction we will not be discussing it,” Dodd said.

Alderperson Eric Shimpach attempted to yield his time to Craig to discuss the issue. Shimpach did not respond to phone or emailed questions or request for comment on the topic.

“The personnel issue will be discussed at the next human resources meeting later this month,” Dodd said.

When Dodd asked if he could discuss the matter without going into the personnel issue, Craig said he couldn’t separate the two because they are intertwined.

Craig then said his voice was being suppressed.

“Your voice is not being suppressed. We are not discussing any topic other than the construction project at this point,” Dodd said. “It is not on the agenda and we cannot discuss anything not on the agenda.”