Business owner has to wait on answers from Portage City Council

A business owner who had concerns about how a city employee responded when an issue arose with the U.S. Highway 51 construction in front of his business will have to wait for an answer.
Mitch Craig of Craig’s Popcorn Corner, 206 W. Wisconsin St., attended the Portage City Council meeting Thursday in hopes of discussing his issues with the construction project and his business.
“I just wanted to have a discussion with the full city council,” Craig said in an interview after the meeting. “Then after the discussion I wanted some answers.”
Craig wrote a social media post stating he was told by a city employee his business would need to shut down for a day for construction crews to install a new driveway and sidewalk in front of the Craig’s Popcorn Corner.
Craig told the employee he would need to be reimbursed for wages during the time his business is closed. Craig thought he had a verbal agreement with the DOT stating the concrete could be poured without having to close the business.
The post continued to outline alleged bullying tactics by the city. The post received almost 500 reactions on Facebook with almost 200 shares.
“We will only be discussing the construction project,” said Mayor Rick Dodd. “We will not be discussing any personnel issues or topics on Facebook.”
Dodd explained to the meeting crowd that if an item is not on the meeting agenda the council cannot discuss the topic. He said the city of Portage releases the agenda the Friday prior to the meeting and after that items cannot be added.
"This discussion is about the construction. If you do not have any comments on construction we will not be discussing it,” Dodd said.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach attempted to yield his time to Craig to discuss the issue. Shimpach did not respond to phone or emailed questions or request for comment on the topic.
“The personnel issue will be discussed at the next human resources meeting later this month,” Dodd said.
When Dodd asked if he could discuss the matter without going into the personnel issue, Craig said he couldn’t separate the two because they are intertwined.
Craig then said his voice was being suppressed.
“Your voice is not being suppressed. We are not discussing any topic other than the construction project at this point,” Dodd said. “It is not on the agenda and we cannot discuss anything not on the agenda.”
Dodd was apparently aware of Craig’s issue and said it will be discussed at the next human resources meeting scheduled for the second Tuesday of September.
“When can I speak to the whole council about this?” Craig asked.
Dodd said the earliest he could get on the agenda to discuss the issue would be the second September meeting scheduled for Sept. 23.
At the start of the meeting city administrator Shawn Murphy gave an update for the Highway 51 project.
Murphy said the DOT is handling the project and that the city and DOT are having weekly meetings. Greg Payne of the DOT has said he has been in contact with business owners throughout the project and didn't report any issues like with Craig's Popcorn Corner.
Murphy said the project is on track with curb, gutter and storm sewer is almost completed. He added the road base on Highway 51 is in place and the project is on schedule to be completed in October.