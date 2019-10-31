Beaver Dam city leaders are looking for a new way to tell time.
Two businesses have donated to help fund the installation of a new decorative clock downtown. MSA, which provides engineering services for the city, donated $5,000. Countryside Chevrolet also donated $5,000. That leaves $5,000 left to pay for the new clock, which has been floating around as an idea throughout this year.
Mayor Becky Glewen said there have ongoing discussions with Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., the organization that supports beautification efforts in the city, about the clock, including where the best place would be to place it. She said one of the possible locations for the clock would be in front of the Chamber of Commerce on South Spring Street. The Chamber itself is in an old train depot. There are quite a few streetlights in the area, and one could be removed to hook up the clock.
“It would fit in well,” Glewen said.
You have free articles remaining.
Glewen said the idea of the clock came up in conversations as some reported seeing a decorative clock in other communities and thought it could help add aesthetic value.
Glewen said there was also discussion about installing some sort of electronic sign downtown as well, but that was not pursued for the time being because it would take personnel power to keep the sign updated.
A new clock would be the latest step in efforts to spruce up the look of the downtown area. Work over the past year has included new trees planted and benches put in place. The alley by American Bank was redone with new paving, lighting and a silhouette mural.
There are also hopes to make improvements to the river walk area, including fixing the deteriorating retaining wall on the river.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)