Businesses in Baraboo, Portage will comply with new tobacco purchasing age, say there won't be much change in sales

Barron said she doesn’t think the new law will have a very large impact on sales at the gas station, saying there are a lot of people over 21 who use the products. Barron also said that people who are between 18 and 20, will still find a way to purchase or use the products, despite the law.

“I’m not too worried about sales, I think it will just exchange from those who just started, those 18, 19 and 20 years old to people who have been doing it for longer,” said Barron. “In all fairness, I don’t think it’s going to change anything. I don’t think it will ever change. The harder you make something, the more people will try to find a way. Where if they just made it where people could get it, less people would try."

Eileen Serpico, the manager of Discount Smokes, which has locations in Baraboo, Portage and Wisconsin Dells, also says that raising the age limit will have no impact, and that those who are under the legal age will still find a way to get the products.

“The kids find a way to get them no matter what we do, that’s not going to change,” said Serpico.

She said she is not very concerned about how the new law will affect the stores' sales, as the business generally sells more loose tobacco than cigarettes or vaping devices, and that attracts older customers.