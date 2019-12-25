Businesses, organizers see benefits of 'Discover Wisconsin' featuring Baraboo

Since it premiered in April, the “Discover Wisconsin” episode highlighting the city of Baraboo and village of West Baraboo has been positive for the people featured in it.
Darren Hornby, executive director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, said the $40,000 investment for the episode titled, “Baraboo - Adventure Awaits” has been worth it.
“I know it has definitely facilitated the role of driving tourism in the area,” Hornby said, noting that the chamber has received “several calls” since it first aired on television screens across the state and seven others throughout the Midwest. It is currently available to stream online.
Callers want to know more details about what they can do in the area, Hornby said.
The effort to bring TV hosts from the self-described leading media brand and tourism TV show of Wisconsin was done through a collaboration between the chamber and tourism and the city of Baraboo, the village of West Baraboo and Downtown Baraboo Inc.
“Discover Wisconsin” announced recently the episode will air on live TV once more over the holidays; 10 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports Wisconsin and 6 p.m. on WKOW, or channel 27, that same day.
Episode highlights include kayaking down the Baraboo River with equipment rented from Baraboo River Canoe and Kayak Rentals before a stop at Gem City Saloon & Eatery for pizza.
Gem City co-owner Gary Bowar said there was a noticeable difference in his customer base when the episode first aired on television. People who visited because of the episode didn’t hold long conversations with him, but Bowar said there were new people who mentioned they stopped by because they had seen the tavern highlighted by co-host Collin Geraghty.
Fellow host Mariah Haberman brings a friend to tour the city with the help of Baraboo Tours owner Shelley Mordini.
“It was fun and they were great to work with,” Mordini said.
Mordini said people will tell her over the phone they saw the service highlighted on the episode.
“I have definitely seen an increase in people,” Mordini said. “People say, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on “Discover Wisconsin”’ and they book a rickshaw ride.”
One of the surprising elements for Mordini was the people from nearby who seemed to bolster her customer base after seeing the episode. After expecting to hear people from out of state or other regions of Wisconsin mention the episode, Mordini instead had a number of bookings from residents of Portage, Sauk City and other area municipalities.
Because the rides were what was featured, that’s what has gotten the most attention to her business. There are other services she offers through the company, like haunted walking tours downtown or a spirit walk with samplings at Driftless Glen Distillery and Con Amici Wine Bar. Driftless Glen, along with downtown businesses Little Village Cafe, the Baraboo Social Club and Spa Serenity were also visited during the 20-minute episode.
“We have had a great partnership with ‘Discover Wisconsin’ this year and we look forward to working with them in the future,” Hornby said.
