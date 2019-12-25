Businesses, organizers see benefits of 'Discover Wisconsin' featuring Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gem City co-owner Gary Bowar said there was a noticeable difference in his customer base when the episode first aired on television. People who visited because of the episode didn’t hold long conversations with him, but Bowar said there were new people who mentioned they stopped by because they had seen the tavern highlighted by co-host Collin Geraghty.

Fellow host Mariah Haberman brings a friend to tour the city with the help of Baraboo Tours owner Shelley Mordini.

“It was fun and they were great to work with,” Mordini said.

Mordini said people will tell her over the phone they saw the service highlighted on the episode.

“I have definitely seen an increase in people,” Mordini said. “People say, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on “Discover Wisconsin”’ and they book a rickshaw ride.”

One of the surprising elements for Mordini was the people from nearby who seemed to bolster her customer base after seeing the episode. After expecting to hear people from out of state or other regions of Wisconsin mention the episode, Mordini instead had a number of bookings from residents of Portage, Sauk City and other area municipalities.