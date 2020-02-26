Businesses start campaign asking what you love about Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Lake? Swan City Park? The friendly people?

Two local businesses, Ooga Brewing Company and Interquest, have partnered in a new campaign to promote what people like about being in Beaver Dam.

Participants can submit stories, photos and quotes through iheartbd.com or post with @IHeartBD on Facebook or #iheartbd on Instagram and Twitter. Submissions will be included on the iheartbd.com website.

"I wanted to combat some of the negativity about Beaver Dam," said Ruth Metz, owner of Ooga Brewing Company, who got the campaign going. She said she had been playing with the idea for awhile and decided to make "you" Ooga's artist of the month under the I❤BD concept, with people adding their own submissions to the wall at Ooga and local organizations getting involved while hosting events at the brewery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the pieces of Beaver Dam named as worth loving so far include the lake, the riverfront and the murals.