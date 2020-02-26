Businesses start campaign asking what you love about Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Lake? Swan City Park? The friendly people?
Two local businesses, Ooga Brewing Company and Interquest, have partnered in a new campaign to promote what people like about being in Beaver Dam.
Participants can submit stories, photos and quotes through iheartbd.com or post with @IHeartBD on Facebook or #iheartbd on Instagram and Twitter. Submissions will be included on the iheartbd.com website.
"I wanted to combat some of the negativity about Beaver Dam," said Ruth Metz, owner of Ooga Brewing Company, who got the campaign going. She said she had been playing with the idea for awhile and decided to make "you" Ooga's artist of the month under the I❤BD concept, with people adding their own submissions to the wall at Ooga and local organizations getting involved while hosting events at the brewery.
Some of the pieces of Beaver Dam named as worth loving so far include the lake, the riverfront and the murals.
Interquest, the technology firm across the street from Ooga, decided to get involved as well and set up the website, said Bill Schwartz of Interquest, as the two companies work together on marketing. Owners of Interquest are setting up the Dam Chicken restaurant next door on Spring Street, which is expected to open in March as renovations continue and the chef works with the menu.
There is a contest centered around I❤BD submissions, with local businesses creating gift baskets for winners they choose. Metz and Schwartz said they hope to have the nonprofit Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. organization involved.
The contest will culminate at a block party being planned for May 2.
Metz and Schwartz said they hope to engage other businesses in the effort and involve the entire community, saying the campaign about all of Beaver Dam. Organizations interested in helping can reach out at the iheartbd.com website.
