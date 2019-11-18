FOX LAKE — Caballero is Spanish for gentleman, or in the Southwestern United States it means horseman.
A local pub and eatery, however, is named because local kids couldn’t pronounce Ryan, Connor and Madissen Caballero’s last name. Cabby’s Grill & Patio, N10351 Howard Drive, maintains a positive reputation for fine food and drink in a place that has a long history of superior hospitality.
“It was started in the ‘50s or ‘60s and was first called the Walter House,” said Ray Caballero. “It had different names after that, like Knotty Pine, Lorelei, Sherwood Forest …. Then it closed for a while. Back in 2012, MJs took it over and remodeled the patio and other stuff. They closed down in 2016. We reopened it last August.”
Updates were made to both the kitchen and dining room, along with a room for smaller gatherings.
“We added cornice boards on the windows. That helps keep the noise down,” said Ray, “And we brought in new furniture. There’s actually more seating outside than inside, which is why we emphasize the patio. It’s got a stream and some waterfalls. It’s really nice.”
Ray and wife Christine live upstairs.
Taking on such an enterprise has long been one of Ray’s life goals, following a 28-year career as a Chicago policeman.
“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant,” Ray said. “I like cooking. I like food. I like entertaining. Even when we lived in Chicago all the parties were at our house. I catered food for people’s birthdays, graduations and other events. I always said, ‘Whatever you want I’ll make it.’ I just like to do it.”
The family’s previous home on Fox Lake served as a rural escape, which filled another of Ray’s ambitions.
“Even growing up I’ve always wanted to be in Wisconsin,” he said. “About eight years before I retired I moved my wife and my family up here, with the kids attending school in Beaver Dam. After I got my pension I felt I was too young to retire. I took a job at the Dodge County Courthouse, tended bar across the lake and got elected as town clerk/treasurer (a position he still holds).”
Since Ray, his son and his daughter were also working in a nearby restaurant, they eventually agreed to take a bold step.
“We decided if we were going to do this for someone else we may as well do it for ourselves,” said Ray. “I talked to my wife and my kids and they decided to join me.”
Cabby’s Grill & Patio is a true family enterprise, with the “and” sign actually a three to represent the three children. Ray is frequently in the kitchen and Christine (a full-time nurse) is hostess. Ryan manages the bar. Madissen (a student at UW-Whitewater) serves, schedules and posts information online. Connor helps maintain the property and keep equipment running in addition to his full-time job.
Although the enterprise began as a simple grill, it has since expanded to include much more.
“From the start we planned to do something different – to have daily specials and other things,” said Ray. “We were going to do grilled things, but also pizzas and flatbreads. As we started to go people told us we had to do a fish fry. We decided to do fish like I do fish. We’ll bread it in house and we’ll do one fish. Then it started to grow, so now we have it all – frog legs, cod, perch, walleye – and we have a fish special every Friday.”
He continued, “Then people said we had to have steaks, so now we do prime rib, steaks and all that other stuff on Saturday. Then we have other nights – like Mexican or Italian (pasta and pizza), and flatbreads. Someone said, ‘You’re going to be a supper club before you know it,’ and that’s what we’re doing!”
Josh Nicol, a former chef in the Navy, brings his expertise to the menu.
Based on his own experience, and that of his chef, Ray organized a special brunch for veterans on Nov. 10. Thanks to generous donations from a variety of sources, nearly 100 veterans were honored with a free meal on that day – joined by about 50 paying guests.
“It was a terrific event, and we have to thank all the people who donated the time and money to make it happen,” Ray said.
Prices are mid-range, starting at $9.75 for a basic burger (toppings extra) and fries, to $9.50 for a substantial flatbread. Steaks range from $18 for a New York strip to $24 for a regular cut filet — both with soup and potato or vegetable. Seafood ranges from $17.95 for grilled shrimp and sides to a seafood platter (Friday only) for $18.50. The two-piece cod Friday fish fry costs $10.95, with sides.
The bar offers a large selection of beers, wines, liquors and cocktails at reasonable prices (including $4 for an old fashioned).
“We also have the largest selection of bourbon (25 brands) in the county,” said Ray.
With an ever-increasing clientele, Ray knows that people like what he has to offer, and that his reality is more than a dream.
“I’ve always had a knack for talking to people,” said Ray. “I can sit with a small group all day and tell stories. I also get to work with my family. I couldn’t do any of this if it wasn’t for them.”
He continued, “It has been an interesting thing to do and we’ve gotten a ton of support from the locals and other loyal customers. We get a lot of bookings for private parties. We’re very grateful for all of that.”
