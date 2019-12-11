911 call by teen leads to six arrests in Green Lake County sex trafficking case

A teen runaway called 911 to report she was a victim of sex trafficking, leading to the arrest of six men in Green Lake County.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 911 call Nov. 28 from a juvenile runaway who said she had escaped from a residence as a victim of sex trafficking. A deputy located the girl on the side of a road.

She provided additional information that led to an investigation. Officials executed a search warrant on Nov. 29 at W2964 County Line Road in the town of Manchester and found items believed to be related to the sexual assault of a minor.

The search warrant also led to the arrest of Esler Hugo Rivera, 33; Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 28; Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 40; Ember Rivera, 37; Noe Bautista-Martinez, 28; and Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, 31. According to authorities, they were arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and are believed to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala.

Authorities also accuse Garcia-Rivera of trafficking the teen within the residence.

According to the sheriff's office, the accused have made court appearances and are being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds ranging from $20,000 to $50,000.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigations of the Wisconsin Department of Justice continue to investigate the case.

