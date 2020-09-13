Calumus man seriously injured in ATV crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday of an all terrain vehicle crash with serious injuries on Ridge Road, near Jackson Road, in the town of Calamus.

Emergency responders found a 49-year-old Calamus man unresponsive with potentially life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers on the ATV.

The investigation revealed the ATV was southbound on Ridge Road when the driver lost control, overturned and was ejected. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and later transferred to a hospital in Madison.

Responding to the scene and assisting in the investigation were Conservation Wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Beaver Dam Police Department and Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue.

A medical helicopter was requested, but unavailable to fly due to weather conditions at the time. The crash investigation remains open, but according to the sheriff's office press release, the lack of helmet use is a factor in the significance of the injuries.