Cambria-Friesland Superintendent to retire and move on to different avenues in the world of education

CAMBRIA – Cambria-Friesland School District is searching for its next superintendent but will have some big shoes to fill as Timothy Raymond retires after eight years as the district administrator.
“We are going to miss him,” said Valerie Glover, Cambria-Friesland library instructional assistant said. “We don’t want him to retire. He’s the best superintendent we’ve had in the 27 years that I have been here.”
Glover said there was a simple gesture he made when first coming to the school that made a difference right away: He said hello to some high school students when entering the building. That respect of the student body and staff at the school has made a difference over the years, he said.
Raymond began his career as a teacher for 16 years and has been an administrator for the last 16 years.
Raymond said he had a great experience as a teacher, but moved into administration to make more of an impact on students. He met his wife while teaching in Medford.
“She’s been my incredible wife for the last 30 years,” Raymond said.
The family has grown over the year to include two sons, their wives and grandchildren and of course dog Bernie, who works as an emotional support dog in the school.
“My first superintendent position was on Washington Island, so we lived on an island for three years,” Raymond said, of the job he held prior to coming to Cambria-Friesland.
Raymond said he promised to stay on the island for three years and wanted to move to a bigger school district. He had planned to move on to an even bigger one, but his family fell in love with the Cambria area and school.
“I never met such an incredible staff,” Raymond said.
“If you walk into the staff lunchroom, they are talking about education and what they need to do to help a child,” Raymond said. “It’s an incredible environment in a caring community.”
Raymond said he has been honored to be a superintendent and every superintendent d addedeserves a pat on the back.
“Our superintendents are the most resilient, steadfast pillars that have shown strength through the most challenging times,” Raymond said, about working through the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raymond announced his retirement during the Nov. 22 school board meeting and plans to retire in June.
“These eight years have been a blessing,” Raymond said. “It’s been an incredible educational experience, but I am ready for other challenges.”
Raymond, who has two master degrees and education specialist degree, said he is finishing up his doctorate and would like to teach at the graduate level. He also wants to work as an advocate for students.
“The American public school system believed everyone started on a level playing field and could access a quality education experience,” Raymond said. “We learned that when you are teaching a child, that you are teaching the whole person and the child has to be fed, well-nourished and in a safe environment.”
Many children start school with challenges that have to be met for the student to do their best in school, and Raymond said being a strong advocate for public schools has always been and will remain a goal.
