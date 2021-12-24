Cambria-Friesland Superintendent to retire and move on to different avenues in the world of education

CAMBRIA – Cambria-Friesland School District is searching for its next superintendent but will have some big shoes to fill as Timothy Raymond retires after eight years as the district administrator.

“We are going to miss him,” said Valerie Glover, Cambria-Friesland library instructional assistant said. “We don’t want him to retire. He’s the best superintendent we’ve had in the 27 years that I have been here.”

Glover said there was a simple gesture he made when first coming to the school that made a difference right away: He said hello to some high school students when entering the building. That respect of the student body and staff at the school has made a difference over the years, he said.

Raymond began his career as a teacher for 16 years and has been an administrator for the last 16 years.

Raymond said he had a great experience as a teacher, but moved into administration to make more of an impact on students. He met his wife while teaching in Medford.

“She’s been my incredible wife for the last 30 years,” Raymond said.