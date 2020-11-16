Cambria man arrested for 7th OWI after crash into power pole

A Cambria man was arrested and charged with his seventh offense of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed into a power pole Saturday night.

According to a press release from the COlumbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy and a Fall River Police Officer resonded to a report of a crash on Highway 146 in the town of Fountain Prairie. When they arrived, they found a 2013 Chevy Tahoe that had struck a power pole upside down in the ditch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the vehicle Ronald L. Jensen, 62, appeared to be intoxicated.

Lifestar EMS responded and transported Jensen to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus where he was treated for minor injuries. After medical clearance, Jensen was arrested by a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy and transported to Columbia County Jail.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fall River Police Department, Fall River Fire Department, and Lifestar EMS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.