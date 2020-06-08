Cambria man charged with child abuse following play fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Cambria man was charged with child abuse after a play fight turned violent.

Glen Rohrbeck, 49, had an initial appearance May 22 in Columbia County Circuit Court. Judge Troy Cross set $500 signature bond. He faces 3.5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a child spoke with a deputy May 21 and said they were play fighting with Rohrbeck when the child struck him in the middle of the back and Rohrbeck became angry, saying "you know that hurts." The victim reported Rohrbeck then punched them in the stomach, chest, face and mouth, getting a cut on the inside of the mouth.

The complaint says Rohrbeck said they were play fighting when he got hit in the back and that he has back pain from an accident, so his knees buckled. He admitted that he got angry and tried to punch the child in the shoulder, but said his fist slipped and he hit the face instead.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 20.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

