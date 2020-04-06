Cambria woman organizes mask-making effort

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Area hospitals are offering a colorful mask to patients as part of an effort from local seamstresses who have spent the last couple of weeks at their sewing machines designing the respiratory covering.

“I started the group 2 1/2 weeks ago,” Leslie Zantow, of Cambria. “The name of the group is: Helping Our Community/Making Medical Masks. I started the group after I saw UW Health's request for sign up to make masks for their facility. At that time, the UW requested no one start making masks. They wanted a specific mask and had not decided yet but wanted people who could sew to send name, email and phone number to be added to their list.”

Zantow said she is artistic and is an oil painter and has done some work with weaving and stained glass. Although she can sew, Zantow said it is not her best skill.

“I am not a quilter and not very good at sewing,” Zantow said. “I usually can figure out the basics of a project and proceed to make it. I was somehow inspired to make a few cloth masks for my son, Mason Zantow.”

Mason Zantow works as a process improvement facilitator at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He took the masks to his morning round table meeting at the hospital and called his mother later that morning and told her that they loved them and could use 2,000 for patients to wear.