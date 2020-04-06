Cambria woman organizes mask-making effort

Area hospitals are offering a colorful mask to patients as part of an effort from local seamstresses who have spent the last couple of weeks at their sewing machines designing the respiratory covering.
“I started the group 2 1/2 weeks ago,” Leslie Zantow, of Cambria. “The name of the group is: Helping Our Community/Making Medical Masks. I started the group after I saw UW Health's request for sign up to make masks for their facility. At that time, the UW requested no one start making masks. They wanted a specific mask and had not decided yet but wanted people who could sew to send name, email and phone number to be added to their list.”
Zantow said she is artistic and is an oil painter and has done some work with weaving and stained glass. Although she can sew, Zantow said it is not her best skill.
“I am not a quilter and not very good at sewing,” Zantow said. “I usually can figure out the basics of a project and proceed to make it. I was somehow inspired to make a few cloth masks for my son, Mason Zantow.”
Mason Zantow works as a process improvement facilitator at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He took the masks to his morning round table meeting at the hospital and called his mother later that morning and told her that they loved them and could use 2,000 for patients to wear.
Zantow said that is when she began the Facebook page then and reached out to her friend Leonore Neumann, who is an experienced quilter, and got the group started with her help. Neumann was part of a quilt group that got together to make quilts for the families of the five people who were lost during the Didion Milling explosion in 2017.
“A few of their members joined us and off we went,” Zantow said. “Within one week of putting the Facebook page up we had 230 members from over the area and beyond.”
Zantow said that her phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to know how to make the masks.
“Everyone was so relieved to be doing something to help during this crisis,” Zantow said. “Almost instantly, we had people contributing, fabric, elastic and wanting to sew.”
Neumann began making kits and JoAnn Fabrics in Beaver Dam soon followed and gave them to the public for free.
“This has become extremely popular,” Zantow said.
In total, there are 285 members making the masks for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and emergency organizations. The masks do not meet protective gear standards required for healthcare workers, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance over the weekend to recommend people wear masks in public places.
“We have gotten mask requests from business and individuals but at this time we cannot offer our service to them,” Zantow said. “The medical need is most important and this is about donating our own materials and sewing skills to make it happen.”
The group makes masks for Columbia and Dodge counties. Zantow said they have donated 2,000 masks to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus. Some other facilities where they have donated include; Markesan Residents Home, Hillside Homecare and Hospice, Larson House in Columbus, Randolph Health Service and for poll workers in Cambria, town of Randolph and town of Courtland and Mayville.
“We will make masks for EMT’s, fire departments, assisted living and nursing homes,” Zantow said. “Our list is growing daily.”
Zantow said they are looking for donations of fabric but are mostly struggling to find elastic and would like donations of one-quarter or one-eighth inch elastic.
Zantow said she has connected to five groups from across Wisconsin who are doing the same work. One woman contacted her and said her grandmother, who is in her 80s, had sewn 60 masks and wanted to donate them in order to help out.
“I am sure there are more like her sewing for us,” Zantow said. “This is a Grass Roots Movement. It’s incredible to connect with so many people who can sew something so simple but wanting to help as much as they can.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
