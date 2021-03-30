Warrant issued for Cambridge woman accused of stabbing

A woman accused of stabbing a man three times during a domestic incident failed to appear in court this week.

Michele Schacht, 51, was charged in Dodge County Circuit Court earlier this month with felony charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, and three counts of substantial battery. If convicted of all the charges, she could face up to 29 years in prison.

According to court records, she was due to appear in court for an initial appearance Monday. However, neither Schacht nor her attorney Steven John Luchsinger were in court. Court Commissioner Steven Seim found probable cause for the charges and authorized a warrant for Schacht.

According to the criminal complaint, a man came to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam Dec. 9 with multiple stab wounds. Dodge County Sheriff deputies learned the man was being transported to UW Hospital in Madison and that he had been stabbed at a residence in Theresa.