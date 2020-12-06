Cameras help nab vandalism suspects at Swan City Park

Beaver Dam Police were aided in an investigation at Swan City Park this week by cameras that were added this year.

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a citizen was at the park on Wednesday around 7 p.m. for the Rotary Lights when they noticed the doorknob on the Gingerbread house was broken. The citizen reported the vandalism to Beaver Dam Police. Officer Brad Konkel was on the scene investigating when Schmidt arrived to do maintenance on the light show. Schmidt is the chair of the Rotary Lights Committee. The damage was limited to the door and the lock and was replaced the following day.

“Thankfully with a large donation from Interquest, along with many other community donations, a camera system which includes WIFI for the park was installed shortly before this year’s Rotary Light’s display,” Schmidt said in the press release.

The Beaver Dam City Council approved installation of the cameras earlier this year and granted authority to Beaver Dam Rotary Club to view the video after privacy concerns were expressed.

Schmidt was able to review video footage and located the children involved in this incident. He passed the footage on to Konkel and within a few hours, Konkel identified the suspects.