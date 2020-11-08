Cameron Pokorny continues Waupun family's tradition of supporting community

“Cam’s Coup” earned its wings this year by donating 50 chickens (broilers) to the Waupun Food Pantry. That donation will insure that many facing hunger will have a holiday bird to place on the table, not to mention the eggs and vegetables that have been regular contributions to the pantry.

“A year and a half ago Cameron started donating farm fresh eggs to the Waupun Food Pantry,” wrote WHS Communications Coordinator Doug Disch. “It was the first time the pantry was able to offer eggs to its customers. He has consistently been donating eggs since that time. This spring and summer he added garden produce to his contributions. In September, he purchased 50 broiler chicks and started raising them with the goal of donating them in late October."

He had the chickens processed and made the donation on Oct. 28. Each chicken has an average weight of eight or nine pounds, which is huge compared to the average broiler weight of three to four pounds. Cam was able to fill the freezer with his donation.

Cameron wrote for a grant this spring to help purchase the feed and to pay for the processing of the birds.

He plans to raise birds for the pantry in 2021 as well. He also donated nearly 500 dozen eggs in the past year.

