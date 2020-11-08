Cameron Pokorny continues Waupun family's tradition of supporting community

WAUPUN – The Pokorny kids, like youngest son Cameron’s chickens, are raised right.
Not only have Doyle and Kim’s three children helped the community, each has in turn set a high bar for achievement in their years at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.
Recently it has been Cameron’s turn, while older brother Dylan and older sister Katrina are attending college – Dylan a senior at UW-Green Bay and Katrina a sophomore commuting to Marian University.
Each child was urged by both parents to start and operate a business. All three have been successful and have had an impact in and beyond the community. Cameron has made a mark as benefactor to those struggling to make ends meet, helping to provide fresh, nutritious, food.
“When we reach sixth grade our parents encouraged us to find something we’re passionate about – something we really enjoy,” said Cameron. “They also want us to get some business experience, so even if we don’t go into business we have those types of skills.”
“It took a community raise them,” said Kim. “Cameron has always had compassion and empathy for others in the community. My husband and I are strong advocates of education and giving back to the community – leaving it a better place than when we started. Getting involved early and keeping them actively involved in things is something we’re very deliberate about.”
“Cam’s Coup” earned its wings this year by donating 50 chickens (broilers) to the Waupun Food Pantry. That donation will insure that many facing hunger will have a holiday bird to place on the table, not to mention the eggs and vegetables that have been regular contributions to the pantry.
“A year and a half ago Cameron started donating farm fresh eggs to the Waupun Food Pantry,” wrote WHS Communications Coordinator Doug Disch. “It was the first time the pantry was able to offer eggs to its customers. He has consistently been donating eggs since that time. This spring and summer he added garden produce to his contributions. In September, he purchased 50 broiler chicks and started raising them with the goal of donating them in late October."
He had the chickens processed and made the donation on Oct. 28. Each chicken has an average weight of eight or nine pounds, which is huge compared to the average broiler weight of three to four pounds. Cam was able to fill the freezer with his donation.
Cameron wrote for a grant this spring to help purchase the feed and to pay for the processing of the birds.
He plans to raise birds for the pantry in 2021 as well. He also donated nearly 500 dozen eggs in the past year.
Support Local Journalism
“My family has had a group of egg layers pretty much my whole life,” said Cameron, who grew up on a hobby farm east of Waupun. “It wasn’t until I was in fifth grade that I showed a few chickens and realized that I really like working with poultry. It has taken off from there.”
The interest found rich ground in Waupun's widely acclaimed FFA program. The program encourages students to pursue proficiency awards and supervised agriculture experiences (SAEs), leading to awards and degrees in the local and national FFAs.
A large part of the SAE is keeping records.
“Every time I go out and do chores I record it.” He said. “I have to keep track of all of the expenses, and calculate the yield's values over time. Hopefully there's a profit – or an equivalent value if it is donated.”
He has grown and donated kale, lettuce, beets, turnips and tomatoes.
For FFA Pokorny has specialized in entrepreneurship, egg production, vegetable production and poultry/meat production.
The Waupun Food Pantry has become the beneficiary, and pantry director Terri Respalje is overjoyed with the results.
“Cam has been helping with food and food drives for years,” said Respalje. “His donations are so welcome. The birds are huge, and will be perfect for our clients over the holidays. Pantry users love the fact that they’re grown locally and are of such high quality.”
She added, “Cam is so nice. He’s a good young man and will be an asset in whatever he does.”
“I’m glad to help her out,” said Pokorny. “It’s nice to know that it’s appreciated and will help people who really need it.”
In addition to his FFA involvement he runs cross country, is active with the WHS Fab Lab and its Robotics Club, is part of the track team, is active in 4-H and more.
“Whatever else I can do to keep busy,” he said. “I see my parents for a meal every now and then.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.