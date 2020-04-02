Campaigning takes back seat to coronavirus in Beaver Dam

Candidates are turning to alternative campaign efforts as handshaking, large public gatherings and going door to door are all out of bounds prior to Tuesday's election.
Even as the state is under lockdown and residents are ordered to stay at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, voters will be asked to weigh in on candidates. The ballot will feature races for the presidential primary election and Wisconsin Supreme Court alongside local elections. The local candidates have been unable to campaign as they might have hoped.
"It’s very frightening. I never expected to ever see anything like this in my lifetime," said Jeff Kohman, who is running for mayor in Beaver Dam against incumbent Becky Glewen.
Candidates in Beaver Dam said it was unfortunate they were unable to meet in person with the residents they hope to represent. They expressed concerns about the safety of the election, hoping as many people opt to vote absentee and mail in their ballots as possible. Communities across Wisconsin are struggling to have enough poll workers to staff poll sites, according to the state's election commission, and Gov. Tony Evers has called in the National Guard to help.
In Beaver Dam, poll sites are fully staffed and there are people on standby to help, according to Director of Administration Zak Bloom.
Glewen said she doesn't think this is the right time to be campaigning and the election should have been delayed. She reached out to the governor's office with her concerns and she was disappointed with the state for not taking more action. Glewen said there were hundreds of people coming into city hall to vote even after businesses were ordered to shut down.
"I'm focused on the topic that is of essence and should be of essence," she said.
Glewen and Kohman both said they've done what they can, including having social media presences, advertising, mailings and media interviews. They said not having that in-person contact with voters has been a huge loss for getting their vision out.
"Personal contact to me is always the best form of communication for me to talk to people," Glewen said. "That door to door stuff, it's hard to lose that right now."
Kohman said he would have a better chance being able to shake hands and talk to people face-to-face or in mass settings. They both said they had to drop plans for how they planned on campaigning for the race that will see whether Glewen receives a second term as mayor.
The one debate scheduled for contested races in Beaver Dam for April 1 was canceled.
Beaver Dam also has two contested races for Common Council and two write-in campaigns for a Dodge County Board of Supervisors district.
Incumbent Ken Anderson and challenger Dan Baulch are running for common council in Ward 6.
Baulch said meeting people face-to-face is the best way to get a real sense of what their concerns and priorities are.
"When I collected signatures the first week of January, it was cold and dreary, but a lot of people wanted to take the time to share their thoughts on the current state of our city and how it can be improved," Baulch said. "There’s no substitute for that kind of personal interaction, where you can really build a rapport with the people you’re hoping to represent."
He said staying home is critical to stopping the spread of the coronavirus, but it is unfortunate he couldn't build more relationships this spring.
Glewen and Anderson both said, given the circumstances, it will be easier for incumbents, who are better known and easier to reach. Anderson said he was most concerned about what the turnout will be in the election and who gets represented at the polls.
"I don't have a solution to it, but I have concerns about it. I don't think we're going to have a fair election," he said.
Anderson said it's great so many people are turning to absentee voting to stay away from the polls, but that a huge segment of the population — the elderly — still faces obstacles in voting absentee like using a smartphone to upload an ID photo or getting a witness signature. The elderly are also urged to stay home as much as possible given their increased risk of the contracting the coronavirus, and may not show up to the polls either.
Incumbent Mary Morgan and challenger Mike Wissell, both running in Beaver Dam's Ward 14, said the situation made it harder to campaign and the best way to vote is by absentee.
Wissell said because many people already voted, are going to just stay home or are waiting to see whether the state postpones the election, turnout is likely to suffer. He said with door-to-door campaigning out of the question, and it being too late for mailing, he is relying on his past experience as a former member of the Common Council.
Incumbent Lisa Derr and Linda Yuds are both running write-in campaigns for district 32 on the county Board of Supervisors. Derr's nomination papers did not arrive to the county in time for her to be listed on the ballot.
Derr said she couldn't run the type of campaign she intended as a write-in and instead had to move to get more signs while sending out hundreds of letters and postcards and building an internet presence.
"I had just barely started and then everything crashed," she said.
Derr said that she shares concerns about safety and turnout in the election but that she hopes people still vote — just absentee.
Yuds has set up yard signs and put up door hangers while taking precautions for safety like wearing gloves. She said people would sometimes open their doors when they saw her and she would be able to answer questions while maintaining a distance from them.
Yuds is also a poll worker at Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam, one of the more cramped polling places in the city, a concern for her. She said it should go fine as long there are precautions.
Kohman said he is a senior citizen with a pre-existing condition and he has a bulls eye on his head now during the pandemic.
"I don’t care who gets elected as long as everyone is staying safe," he said. "Even if I’m not elected, I wouldn’t want the death or illness of anyone on my conscience."
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.