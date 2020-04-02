Campaigning takes back seat to coronavirus in Beaver Dam

He said staying home is critical to stopping the spread of the coronavirus, but it is unfortunate he couldn't build more relationships this spring.

Glewen and Anderson both said, given the circumstances, it will be easier for incumbents, who are better known and easier to reach. Anderson said he was most concerned about what the turnout will be in the election and who gets represented at the polls.

"I don't have a solution to it, but I have concerns about it. I don't think we're going to have a fair election," he said.

Anderson said it's great so many people are turning to absentee voting to stay away from the polls, but that a huge segment of the population — the elderly — still faces obstacles in voting absentee like using a smartphone to upload an ID photo or getting a witness signature. The elderly are also urged to stay home as much as possible given their increased risk of the contracting the coronavirus, and may not show up to the polls either.

Incumbent Mary Morgan and challenger Mike Wissell, both running in Beaver Dam's Ward 14, said the situation made it harder to campaign and the best way to vote is by absentee.