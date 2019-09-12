Could an area manufacturer be producing the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin?”
Five locally made products have been nominated for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group’s fourth annual competition that highlights manufacturing throughout the state. According to WMC, nearly one in five Wisconsinites are employed in the manufacturing sector.
Nominated products made in the area include: John Deere Horicon Works’ X739 Signature Series lawn tractor, Kraft Heinz Company’s Philadelphia Brand cream cheese, Mayville Engineering Company’s 400 Defender clay target machine, Scag Power Equipment’s Windstorm stand-on blowing machine and Specialty Cheese Co.’s Just The Cheese crunchy baked cheese bars.
More than 150 products from across the state were nominated for the contest. Products range from fishing equipment, ice cream, generators, pet toys, aircraft, beer and much more.
The “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” will be determined by popular vote.
The first round of voting is currently open and continues through Sunday. The public can cast a vote each day on any device.
The top 16 vote-getters will be announced Monday and placed into a bracket-style tournament called “Manufacturing Madness.” Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each matchup will advance to the next round.
Online voting to determine the top 8 runs from Tuesday to Sept. 22. Voting to narrow the bracket to the top 4 takes place Sept. 24-29, with the final round of voting running from Oct. 1-8.
Product photos and websites of the nominees, along with a voting link, can be found at madeinwis.com.
