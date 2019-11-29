As the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train chugs through North America for its annual tour, it won’t forget to stop in Columbus.
The train returns to Columbus Tuesday, Dec. 3, pulling into the Amtrak depot around 9:05 p.m. The depot is located at 359 N. Ludington Street. Since 1999, the Holiday Train has supported local food pantries, raising $15.8 million and collecting 4.5 million pounds of food. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable, non-expired food items for donation to Columbus-Fall River Food Pantry. Cash donations are also accepted. Canadian Pacific also chips in with a large donation.
JD Milburn, who helps organize the event, said donations are always appreciated for families in need, especially during the holidays.
“People can also drop-off cash donations at Marine Bank and Farmers & Merchants Union Bank,” said Milburn. “There should also be a trailer on each side of the tracks for people to donate items.”
This year, CP will have two trains, both departing from Montreal, with one hitting several Canadian locations and the other traveling south through Chicago, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota before heading northwest to Calgary, Alberta.
“The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year. Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“They have a goal to break a new record every year (in donations),” Milburn said.
Attendees will get to see the train lit up in bright holiday lights and decorations, along with a live music performance. Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott will play for about 30 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Patrick is a country singer-songwriter who burst onto the music scene in 2016. Her influences include Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin. Charles, an R&B singer, released her debut album, “Soul Run,” in 2016. Prescott, an alternative country artist, has had a string of hits in recent years. She has previously performed on the Holiday Train tours. All three artists have gained popularity in their native Canada.
Prior to the train’s arrival, the Columbus Area Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Boulevard, will host a warm up and visit with Santa from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be activities for children and families. Attendees can get a snack of milk and cookies and talk to Santa before seeing the train.
The annual Holiday Train event is the culmination of Columbus’ Holiday Happenings with three events within a few days. It kicked off with the holiday parade and tree lighting Nov. 29, followed by the Stop, Shop and Sip wine walk to celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov. 30.
Milburn said the train will be coming from a stop in Watertown earlier Tuesday night. Milburn said the Columbus concert attracts people from as far away as Green Bay and Chicago.
“Even though it’s on a Tuesday this year, we should get a pretty good turnout,” Milburn said. “Since it travels east to west through Wisconsin, we tend to get people from the north and south.”
Milburn said about 4,000 attended last year’s event. Attendees may park on both sides of the track, and there will be handicap parking. The train doors open to both sides, so spectators will be able to see the artists from multiple angles. Milburn said attendees should come early to get a good spot. In addition, the Columbus-Fall River Rotary Club will be selling hot food and hot chocolate drinks.
“There will be plenty of police and fire trucks for safety,” Milburn said. “Bring your cell phones to take photos and video tape the performance and please stay off the tracks.”
For more information, go to cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)