Canal Days hopes to reengage shoppers in downtown Portage Saturday

The 35th Canal Days, sponsored by the Downtown Business Improvement District and coordinated by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, returns Saturday with several activities inside and outside of downtown businesses following a one-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic. The event should look similar to past Canal Days celebrations except for the absence of a parade, which is not occurring this year due to the construction downtown.
“We’re encouraging people to come downtown, walk the sidewalks and see what all of the stores and different businesses are offering,” Chamber Executive Director Marianne Hanson said. “We’re really focusing on the kids’ activities, do-it-yourself workshops and all of the different sales that will be happening downtown that day.”
One of Portage’s newest businesses is Main Street Consignment, which on Saturday will offer a balloon artist, glitter tattoos and sidewalk art. It’s also one of three downtown locations where live music will take place Saturday.
“I’m excited because not everybody knows I’m here yet,” said the store’s owner, Amberly Edwards.
Edwards opened her store in September — not long after she closed her employment agency, 1st Choice Staffing, in Portage and Baraboo. As fewer companies were offering employment during the early part of the public health emergency, Edwards pivoted to Main Street Consignment to fill what she and others viewed as a local need.
Her store sells clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, home décor and other specialty items, and in addition to the everyday clothing options for men, women and children, Edwards offers maternity clothes, nurses’ scrubs, athletic wear and swim apparel.
“You can come in here and shop and save money, or, if you have some clothes you don’t want, you can put them under consignment and make money,” said Edwards, who utilizes almost 1,000 square feet of space for the inventory that’s rotated every 60 days to keep customers coming back. “People tell me that Portage really needed something like this. We take the stuff that’s too good to take to the Goodwill, and I like to think we take more than the average store would.”
Do-it-yourself workshops charging small fees will be held in front of Prairie Flower Beads, where children can make their own ankle bracelets or arrowhead necklaces, as well as in front of The Mercantile, where children can paint face masks to take home.
“There is so much opportunity for you to be outside and be involved in all the different programs and groups,” Hanson said. “I think businesses are really anxious and excited to interact with people again and showcase what they’re doing in their shops and restaurants. This is the start of that for a lot of people. If you’re looking for activities in Portage this summer, our calendar is overflowing now.”
Canal Days won’t require masks or social distancing but being outside provides attendees with a chance to participate according to their own comfort level, Hanson said. Certain facilities will have their own guidelines and may require masks to enter.
Also on Saturday, Judy Eulberg from Museum at the Portage will provide downtown walking tours, and the museum will host a dedication for their garden and a grand opening for the new season. The Historic Indian Agency House and Fort Winnebago Surgeon’s Quarters will offer tours and historical reenactments at both sites Saturday and HIAH will again offer the reenactments Sunday.
“The value of living history is to be able to see historical Portage in the context of the people who lived there,” HIAH Executive Director Adam Novey said of the Civil War encampment that’s put on by the Historical Timekeepers of Southeastern Wisconsin. “Step back in time during Canal Days and help us bring that history back to life.”
For a complete schedule of Canal Days activities visit portagewi.com.
GALLERY: Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.