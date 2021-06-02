Canal Days hopes to reengage shoppers in downtown Portage Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her store sells clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, home décor and other specialty items, and in addition to the everyday clothing options for men, women and children, Edwards offers maternity clothes, nurses’ scrubs, athletic wear and swim apparel.

“You can come in here and shop and save money, or, if you have some clothes you don’t want, you can put them under consignment and make money,” said Edwards, who utilizes almost 1,000 square feet of space for the inventory that’s rotated every 60 days to keep customers coming back. “People tell me that Portage really needed something like this. We take the stuff that’s too good to take to the Goodwill, and I like to think we take more than the average store would.”

Do-it-yourself workshops charging small fees will be held in front of Prairie Flower Beads, where children can make their own ankle bracelets or arrowhead necklaces, as well as in front of The Mercantile, where children can paint face masks to take home.