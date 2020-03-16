CANCELLED: Columbus music program hosting Band-O-Rama March 19
CANCELLED: Columbus music program hosting Band-O-Rama March 19

Editor's note: Due to precautions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, this event has been cancelled. 

The Columbus music program will be holding its Band-O-Rama Concert on Thursday, March 19 at the Columbus High School at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. The 6th Grade Band, 7th Grade Band, 8th Grade Band and High School Symphonic Band will be performing. All the bands will perform a selection together in a mass band performance at the end of the concert.

Please come for a night filled with entertainment from the talented band students.

