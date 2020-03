Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Editor's note: Due to precautions with the COVID-19 virus, this event has been cancelled.

The Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville is having its Annual Spring Breaded Cod Fish Fry on Friday, March 27, 4:30-7 p.m. in the church hall. They will be serving breaded cod, homemade potato salad, homemade coleslaw, buttered corn, and homemade desserts. Adults: $10; children: 6-12-$4; under 6 can get in free. Carry-outs are available by calling 927-3102.