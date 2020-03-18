Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 9 -- Carrie Johnson vs. Tommy Lee Bychinski

Johnson: This seat has been held by the same person for 18 years. I will bring a fresh perspective to the county board. I am involved in local affairs including Dementia Friendly Reedsburg. I am a member of, and employed locally, at a credit union. I have dealt personally with some of the issues facing Sauk County. I am a wife, a mom and a grandma. I look forward to using my practical experience to bring fresh ideas to the county board.

Johnson: The drug epidemic in Sauk County is one that has affected, and will affect, many people in our community. It is an ever-growing concern that needs our continued attention. We need an all-hands approach with everyone from parents to educators, to youth sports to boys and girls clubs, to law-enforcement, and even clergy. We need education, treatment, and accountability of users, sellers, and even manufacturers. With so many of our community reaching retirement age we need to maintain a high standard of care, understanding, respect, and dignity for our aging population. My experience with Dementia Friendly Reedsburg will put a voice at the table that understands the medical needs of this generation and how it impacts the county nursing home right here in Reedsburg. The county board needs to stop the infighting and national referendum debates and work toward making Sauk County a better place for all. It’s time to get the county board back to work on county issues that impact us right here at home and not in Washington, D.C.