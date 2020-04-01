You are the owner of this article.
Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 13
Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 13

West Square Building (copy)

Joe Prantner and incumbent Kristin White Eagle are competing for the District 13 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 13 represents the town of Baraboo Ward 2, the town of Lake Delton Ward 2 and the town of Fairfield Wards 3 and 4. White Eagle did not respond to Baraboo News Republic.

Q&A: 

Why are you the best candidate for the county board?

Prantner: I am highly experienced in County Government working for Sauk County Sheriff’s Department 31 years, retiring as the chief deputy. I have a good working knowledge of County operations and can work professionally with Department Heads and County Board Supervisors. The incumbent has missed several meetings of the County Board and Committees. If elected I can devote my time to represent the residents of District 13.

What are the most important issues in Sauk County? 

Prantner: The number one issue is providing professional leadership among the members of the County Board to gain the respect of the employees, Department Heads and citizens of Sauk County. The office of Corporation Counsel needs a qualified professional that will regain the trust of the County Board and affected employees. The County needs to attract and hire a professional Administrative Coordinator that can help guide the County Board and Department Heads in problem solving and County goal accomplishment. The County Board must restore integrity and accountability to the employees and citizens of Sauk County.

Joe Prantner

Age: 68 

Address: S400 County Road T, Baraboo 

Occupation: Retired Sauk County Sheriffs Department, town of La Valle administrator 

Time lived in Sauk County: 45 years 

