Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 15

Kevin Schell and incumbent Peter Vedro are competing for the District 15 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 15 represents the city of Baraboo Wards 9 and 10. (I) denoted incumbent.

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the county board?

Schell: As a lifelong resident of Sauk County, I have held leadership roles both at my work, and on the Baraboo Fire Department (retired). Both honed my skills at diplomacy, decision making and working under pressure. Being an integral part of SJS Cancer Support Team, I have learned about finances and keeping them in balance on a large scale. I feel like all of these factors would be valuable as a member of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.

Vedro: Having served six years on the county board, the last two as chair, I have a deep appreciation for the processes and the people who move the county’s needs forward. I have tried to balance the recommendations for improvements by the people who actually do the “work” (staff), with an often contentious board.

What are the most important issues in Sauk County?