Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 15

Kevin Schell and incumbent Peter Vedro are competing for the District 15 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 15 represents the city of Baraboo Wards 9 and 10. (I) denoted incumbent.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for the county board?
You have free articles remaining.
Schell: As a lifelong resident of Sauk County, I have held leadership roles both at my work, and on the Baraboo Fire Department (retired). Both honed my skills at diplomacy, decision making and working under pressure. Being an integral part of SJS Cancer Support Team, I have learned about finances and keeping them in balance on a large scale. I feel like all of these factors would be valuable as a member of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.
Vedro: Having served six years on the county board, the last two as chair, I have a deep appreciation for the processes and the people who move the county’s needs forward. I have tried to balance the recommendations for improvements by the people who actually do the “work” (staff), with an often contentious board.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Schell: We have an outstanding county workforce with great skills and knowledge and they need proper support from the county board. Currently I feel that there are too many supervisors pushing their own agendas and I would like that to change. I think the problems with general counsel is disturbing to say the least. The people of Sauk County needs a non-partisan board willing to pursue what is best for the taxpayers and the county workforce.
Vedro: Outside of the serious conflict arising out of the past administration’s potentially ‘improper’ actions (and a concerted attempt to besmirch the reputation of the “whistleblower”), the critical factor facing all counties is the continuing failure of the legislature to approve funding back to the counties; thus resulting in higher property and other local taxes to maintain our obligations.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.