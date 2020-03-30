Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 16

Dorner: The existence and primary role of all levels of government is to assure and provide for the safety of its citizens, whether it is human services, public health, law enforcement, emergency management, highway services, etc. Thus, we need to take steps to assure that all areas of county government continue to operate at peak efficiency, and that we can recruit and maintain only the most talented, conscientious and dedicated employees. Also, the current and future County Board members need to evaluate themselves and the current structure and rules of the county board, so it runs more professionally and efficiently, with good respectful debate and decision making about topics and issues that only the county board has control over.

Miller: Minimizing COVID-19 effects. We have to examine the many possible upheavals this disease can cause, how long it will affect us. Financially, Sauk has been in good shape, is in the black, but the county’s income, from sales and property tax, corporate earnings and farm profits, is sure to take a hit. We should keep taxes level, not raise them; the county can curtail hiring, inform more homeowners about low interest loans; and it must keep funding for nonprofit agencies that directly help people. Sauk has well organized working programs for: drug, alcohol prevention; farmer stresses; mental Illness; housing; elder care; young mother mentoring; birth to age three care; court diversion to lessen jail time; child dental needs; county/hospital cooperatives. These programs are safety nets, often unnoticed, that result from good government. Our county has had problems — and it still does, to be sure — but it’s done a lot of good, too. Sauk needs to nurture more understanding with the Ho-Chunk nation, and to welcome minorities — but it has begun addressing its shortcomings. Sauk is a great place to visit, to see and enjoy its beautiful parks and trails, but it’s an even more beautiful place to live in.