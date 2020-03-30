Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 16

Thomas Dorner and incumbent John Miller are competing for the District 16 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 16 represents the city of Baraboo, Wards 2, 12 and 14. (I) denoted incumbent.
Q&AWhy are you the best candidate for the county board?
Dorner: I am retired after serving for over 37 years as a law enforcement officer here in Sauk County, with over 24 years as a police chief. During my career, I worked closely with county and local governments and their many and various officials. I am very familiar with how government works and feel I can help Sauk County government work even more efficiently and effectively in the future. I feel my administrative, personnel management, budgetary, and crisis management experience will be an asset to the citizens of District 16 and all of Sauk County. I will bring new and fresh viewpoints/ideas to the board and will be an independent non-partisan board member willing to listen to all others’ ideas and opinions.
Miller: Experience. I’ve been a Supervisor for eight years. It takes time to learn the county operations. I think cutting expenses is important, but not as important as keeping county workers’ livelihoods. I listen to views I disagree with; I will dialogue, but I vote for what I believe is best practice. I like the people in the departments I’m with; I’m proud of them: they all have the goal of helping others.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Dorner: The existence and primary role of all levels of government is to assure and provide for the safety of its citizens, whether it is human services, public health, law enforcement, emergency management, highway services, etc. Thus, we need to take steps to assure that all areas of county government continue to operate at peak efficiency, and that we can recruit and maintain only the most talented, conscientious and dedicated employees. Also, the current and future County Board members need to evaluate themselves and the current structure and rules of the county board, so it runs more professionally and efficiently, with good respectful debate and decision making about topics and issues that only the county board has control over.
Miller: Minimizing COVID-19 effects. We have to examine the many possible upheavals this disease can cause, how long it will affect us. Financially, Sauk has been in good shape, is in the black, but the county’s income, from sales and property tax, corporate earnings and farm profits, is sure to take a hit. We should keep taxes level, not raise them; the county can curtail hiring, inform more homeowners about low interest loans; and it must keep funding for nonprofit agencies that directly help people. Sauk has well organized working programs for: drug, alcohol prevention; farmer stresses; mental Illness; housing; elder care; young mother mentoring; birth to age three care; court diversion to lessen jail time; child dental needs; county/hospital cooperatives. These programs are safety nets, often unnoticed, that result from good government. Our county has had problems — and it still does, to be sure — but it’s done a lot of good, too. Sauk needs to nurture more understanding with the Ho-Chunk nation, and to welcome minorities — but it has begun addressing its shortcomings. Sauk is a great place to visit, to see and enjoy its beautiful parks and trails, but it’s an even more beautiful place to live in.
