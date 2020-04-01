Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 22

Berlin: I am a visionary, as a four year supervisor with a diverse background of experience to make Sauk County the best it can be. Our citizens deserve nothing less. Good government is working together, needs to be transparent, inclusive, respect, excellence, collaboration and innovations. Not dysfunction and partisanship. In order to achieve this, all county department heads and supervisors work together using critical thinking skills, offering a budget $100,000,000 to best serve the good of the order most efficiently.

Berlin: Most urgent is the outbreak worldwide, the coronoavirus. Back in 1918, the health department was created and now it’s essential along with emergency educating and advising citizens how to protect the spread. Human services, judiciary, health, veteran act as a wraparound for people suffering from mental illness and drug addiction especially those who are incarcerated. Through evaluations, proper measures may be implemented to best serve CJCC and those people can be integrated back into society. Families in need can benefit from services, if successful, offering a cost savings to taxpayers. Boys and Girls club, 4-H other organizations help protect and nurture you people. It’s better to approach problems at the front instead at the back end. This is especially true for family practitioners serving 0-3 years old, children, young mothers who need mentoring as well as fathers. The elderly, vulnerable and people with special needs are not overlooked. Staff shortages challenge CAN, LPN, and RN in nursing homes and assisted living. Also improtant are infrastructure, roads, ridges and culverts, disarray during the walker years, safety concerns especially adverse weather conditions (global warming) weather extremes and ground water flooding for example, in Spring Green. Hardships for farmers, the Tri-County airport, encouragement of alternate energy sources, solar and wind are issues as well.