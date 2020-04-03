Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 25

Peper: I’m a lifelong resident of Sauk County. I’ve farmed here for 38 year. My wife Katie and I own the farm that has been in our family for over 100 years, so we have a deep understanding of what affects our rural communities. Currently on Church Council at Zion Lutheran Stone Church. I’m currently President of the LaValle Hawk Hunters. I’m also on the executive committee for the Mauston Bass Fanatics. Eight years as Supervisor on Sauk County Board currently Vice Chair of the Highway Committee.

Cook: Running for District 25 County Board Supervisor in this time of county turmoil could be cause for pause. After running two years ago and losing by only eight votes, and following past and current county board/administrative practices, I am even more committed that we can do better and be better than this. Having been both an employee and business owner, I have spent over three decades involved in many relative county committee areas. I have worked with community development block grant funds, Public housing/Section 8/commercial/private property management, Real estate brokerage and other housing programs. I own and run a family restaurant and bar. I understand the challenges in both the white-collar and blue-collar industries. Through my husband’s family I have developed a greater understanding of farming challenges. Whether it’s raising grass-fed beef cattle, providing custom manure pumping to the private/municipal industry or multi-generational involvement in dairy, there’s always a lot of hot topics. I look forward to representing the topics important to the people in my area and the county.