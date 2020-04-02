Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 27

1. Restoring unity and trust in the County Board. There has been a division created by personal agendas and national politics. We are supposed to be a non-partisan board meeting the needs of Sauk County residents. County Board Supervisors need to have the ability to discuss issues and work toward reasonable solutions without worrying about retribution or politically motivated attacks.

2. Fiscal Responsibility. We need to fund the programs and policies the board has set for the county. Our roles is to make certain department heads have ample resources to meet our objectives.

3. New Construction. The replacement of our Highway Department Shops in Baraboo and Reedsburg in the near future will be a significant project. I am in the unique position of being one of a handful of people that understand the complexities of new building projects and can be an integral part of the decision making process.

Alexander: To serve and protect the public interest, being the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 1 issue to address. Next, safety and human services must be on everyone's mind to move forward to resolve our current situation. Education at all levels tells us what to do or what not to do for the county's goodwill. Taxation, with real evidence based structure is needed.Government everywhere needs to be cooperative, not combative. People are looking for good representation that is non-secretive and transparent. I'll be honored if elected to serve the 27th district.

