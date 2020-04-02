Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 27

Scott Alexander and incumbent Carl Gruber are competing for the District 27 seat in the Sauk County board election on April 7. District 27 represents the town of Baraboo Wards 1 and 2 and the village of West Baraboo Ward 1.
Q&A:
Why are you the best candidate for the county board?
Gruber: I have the unique experience of working for the county for 19 years as the Safety/Risk Manager and the Deputy Emergency Management Director. My duties included budgeting, safety, training, managing our insurance coverages along with carrying out the County’s vision, goals and programming with the resources that were available to me. “Thinking Outside the Box” is essential in my profession and applying that practice I have worked creatively in achieving the most of our taxpayer dollars.
Alexander: My government experience that includes 16 years as a past county board member, eight years as the village president of West Baraboo and four as village trustee. Having lived in Sauk County most of my life, gives the me the presence to represent people. I believe that board meetings should be run in an open and orderly manner.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Gruber:
1. Restoring unity and trust in the County Board. There has been a division created by personal agendas and national politics. We are supposed to be a non-partisan board meeting the needs of Sauk County residents. County Board Supervisors need to have the ability to discuss issues and work toward reasonable solutions without worrying about retribution or politically motivated attacks.
2. Fiscal Responsibility. We need to fund the programs and policies the board has set for the county. Our roles is to make certain department heads have ample resources to meet our objectives.
3. New Construction. The replacement of our Highway Department Shops in Baraboo and Reedsburg in the near future will be a significant project. I am in the unique position of being one of a handful of people that understand the complexities of new building projects and can be an integral part of the decision making process.
Alexander: To serve and protect the public interest, being the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 1 issue to address. Next, safety and human services must be on everyone's mind to move forward to resolve our current situation. Education at all levels tells us what to do or what not to do for the county's goodwill. Taxation, with real evidence based structure is needed.Government everywhere needs to be cooperative, not combative. People are looking for good representation that is non-secretive and transparent. I'll be honored if elected to serve the 27th district.
