Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 28

Hambrecht: My roots run deep in our community. I have a degree in education from UW Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife has worked thirty years at the hospital. My sister is the village president, and my brother was the long time fire chief.

I served 22 years on the fire department, and the last six years on the county board. The board elected me to leadership roles on the Executive & Legislative Committee the last four years, and the county Vice-Chairman the last two years. I worked with village, school and county officials on projects including installation of traffic lights near the school. I supported the Great Sauk State Trail through the village and beyond. As chairman of the Arts & Culture Committee, we awarded many large and small local grants including to River Arts Inc and others. I love PdS and Sauk County.

What are the most important issues in Sauk County?