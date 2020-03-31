Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 28

Smooth Detter and incumbent William Hambrecht are competing for the District 28 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 28 represents the village of Prairie du Sac Wards 2 and 3 (I) denotes incumbent.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for the County Board?
Detter: In 2012 I initially represented District 28 until 2014. At this time, I had realized my time was being divided by too many obligations, so I chose not to run for an additional term. Since this time, after 15 years of service on the Prairie du Sac Fire Department, I have retired.
The current leadership is fiscally irresponsible and has a political agenda. I’ve run a business for 34 years, I know what needs to get fixed from the leadership down.
While serving on the County Board I served on the UW Extensions Committee, the Communication Infrastructure Committee, and the Human Services Committee. My entire voting record, along with motions during budget meetings, show my desire for fair wages for county employees, great services for all Sauk County residents, sound infrastructure upkeep, and making Sauk County a place where people love to visit and wish to stay.
My opponent Bill Hambrecht is a good person who I believe has lost his way on representing my district. Besides being a willful endorser of a toxic chairperson, he recently went against the overwhelming will of the people on a non binding proposal to encourage our rights to be taken away by the State Legislators.
Hambrecht: My roots run deep in our community. I have a degree in education from UW Madison.
My wife has worked thirty years at the hospital. My sister is the village president, and my brother was the long time fire chief.
I served 22 years on the fire department, and the last six years on the county board. The board elected me to leadership roles on the Executive & Legislative Committee the last four years, and the county Vice-Chairman the last two years. I worked with village, school and county officials on projects including installation of traffic lights near the school. I supported the Great Sauk State Trail through the village and beyond. As chairman of the Arts & Culture Committee, we awarded many large and small local grants including to River Arts Inc and others. I love PdS and Sauk County.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Detter: The budget and the leadership. Statutorily the county was allowed to increase the budget $30 million in the last budget; $103 million total. They brag about coming up $9,000 below this, the equivalent of about a gum ball for each of us. The county has now hit the reserve funds for an additional $7 million and the nonsense in the Corporation Counsel’s office has this year’s budget bankrupt already. Our county will be broke in five years or less with this kind of leadership.
The next class of Sauk County Board members needs to decentralize the power of the board chairman position.
The current chair has abused the power of the office, and has taken my opponent, who is the vice-chairman, right down the rabbit hole; sadly he is a willing player. Good guy, bad judgment. We should also consider revising county ordinances to give the county coordinating administrator more responsibility and accountability over the operations of the day-to-day business. This position needs to answer to the entire county board; not just the board chair and the Executive & Legislative Committee.
Hambrecht: Most important, is protecting the citizens and resources of the county. The health department and the emergency management department must be proactive, responsive, and adaptable to the current health crisis. We need to be prepared to mitigate and respond to natural disasters including our flooding issues.
Two other main issues are expanding affordable housing and broadband throughout the county. Protecting our water and lowering our carbon footprint are significant goals. I’ve been an advocate for our solar project and these types of efforts must continue.
It’s a significant issue to expand our outdoor recreation plans including the trail. It’s paramount to maintain services for our most vulnerable including: veterans, elderly, children, mentally ill and impoverished citizens. We must expand economic development and attract young people to grow the tax base. It’s imperative to address these issues in cost efficient and fiscally responsible manner to protect us taxpayers.
