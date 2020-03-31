Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 29

Joel Chrisler and Paul Hefty competing for the District 29 Sauk County Board seat in the April 7 election. District 29 represents the village of Prairie du sac Wards 1 and 2. There is no incumbent running.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for the county board?
Chrisler: Having lived in the Sauk Prairie area my entire life, I am proud of where we live. The agriculture, manufacturing, retail and tourism we provide makes us a unique and important part of Wisconsin. As a teacher for 30 years, I have always stressed involvement in the issues that are important to my students. I feel it is now the right time to practice I teach. I want to provide a voice for the constituents of the 29th District. This is a position where I can make sure the needs of our community members are met. I feel I can listen, respond and act on the issues facing us and our county. I have experience working with national and state organizations. I have been active in several school and civic projects. I am a great promoter of our community as well and feel this allows me the ability to get things done. I enjoy having the opportunity to talk to the people of Sauk County, especially those in the 29th district and look forward to the chance to serve in a way I have encouraged others to do.
Hefty: When I started to run for sheriff, I attended various board and committee meetings. I realized that there is a need for Supervisors to find ways to better work with each other and the Department heads. They need to be willing to stand up and ask more questions of the department heads instead of just rubber-stamping some of their requests. Prior to Pod A being opened, I was told that the captain of the jail was given an order from the sheriff to come up with figures to present to the County Board that would show that they could make a profit from renting out beds for inmates. Not caring if they ever met those figures or not. I told what I had been told to County Board Chair William Wenzel. He told me that he had seen the figures and that they looked good to him. Since the sheriff and the county board overbuilt the Sauk County jail for what we need for Sauk County inmates, did they feel the need open Pod A to justify the public their building it in the first place? Law enforcement and Sauk County government are not in a business to make a profit.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Chrisler: There is a power struggle at the county board level. I feel fresh voices and ideas are needed to make the best decisions for all the people in Sauk County. Representation should be based on the needs of the constituents. The board members have that direct line to the people they represent and have their best interests in mind. To keep fairness and accountability it would be great to allow the County Coordinator the authority to oversee the day-to-day business of the county. I am a believer that the board, as a whole, should be the policy makers while the staff is responsible for implementation. I am also in favor of the creation of a legal department that would deal with the day-to-day legal obligations of the county and hiring a third party firm to serve as the Corporation Counsel to advise the board and department heads. A firm provides the ability to use any of its partners in case there may be a conflict of interest with a particular attorney. They would be more accountable to the board and not just a select few. Finally, I want to see the best interest for all the cities, villages, towns and municipalities of Sauk County taken into consideration. County tax dollars should be spent with fairness, transparency and most of all accountability.
Hefty: As when I have been campaigning for sheriff, I have stated that there is a need for more open records. Having been a financial crimes investigator, I realize that in good economic times it is easy to hide or overlook expenditures in a company’s books. It is during poor economic times that these types of expenditures really stand out. I am running for the Sauk County Board supervisors position in District 29 to stand up and make a difference by asking the right questions. Having worked directly with taxpayers, preparing their taxes for a number of years, assisting people trying to avoid foreclosure, and helping some with bankruptcy proceedings, I know what taxpayers are struggling with. I will work with the other Sauk County Board members and the Sauk County department heads to make the needed changed and save the taxpayers money in these difficult economic times, while still providing the needed services. We need to move away from costly incarceration and warehousing. We need to coordinate with our schools and social services to provide early intervention. We need early mental health interventions and alternatives to long term jailing.
