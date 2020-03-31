Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 29

Chrisler: There is a power struggle at the county board level. I feel fresh voices and ideas are needed to make the best decisions for all the people in Sauk County. Representation should be based on the needs of the constituents. The board members have that direct line to the people they represent and have their best interests in mind. To keep fairness and accountability it would be great to allow the County Coordinator the authority to oversee the day-to-day business of the county. I am a believer that the board, as a whole, should be the policy makers while the staff is responsible for implementation. I am also in favor of the creation of a legal department that would deal with the day-to-day legal obligations of the county and hiring a third party firm to serve as the Corporation Counsel to advise the board and department heads. A firm provides the ability to use any of its partners in case there may be a conflict of interest with a particular attorney. They would be more accountable to the board and not just a select few. Finally, I want to see the best interest for all the cities, villages, towns and municipalities of Sauk County taken into consideration. County tax dollars should be spent with fairness, transparency and most of all accountability.