Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 5

Incumbent Bob Newport and Peter Kinsman are competing for the District 5 seat on the Sauk County Board in the April 7 election. District 5 represents the town of Ironton, town of La Valle, town of Woodland Ward 3, village of Cazenovia, village of Ironton Ward 2 and the village of Lime Ridge. Kinsman did not respond by time of publication.
Q&A:
Why are you the best candidate?
Newport: I am the best candidate for Sauk County board supervisor because I lived in five houses, and three states by the time I was 15. When we got to Wisconsin as a family, this is where we stayed. I enjoyed a wonderful career of 38 years at Miller Brewing Company. At Miller, I obtained my degree in Transportation Logistics. I had the opportunity to work in distribution, soft skills training, and Technical training. I bring a wealth of real life experience in diversity, and inclusion. I appreciate hearing people say they have lived in Sauk County, possibly even the same house their entire life. I have the diversity the county board, and committees deserve to be successful. I am a director on the Friends of Dutch Hollow Lake board where my goal is to have a place my grandchildren can retire. I try to live by the Native American Proverb, "We don't inherit the land from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." I want to give back the best I can.
What are the most important issues in Sauk County?
Newport: Affordable housing, the economic development committee and the Sauk County Development Corporation are working diligently on this issue. This is not an issue that can be solved at a few committee meetings. Plenty of jobs but nowhere for workers to live. Sauk County is wonderful with its urban and rural communities. Our rural communities are struggling with loss of farm income, lack of qualified labor, and challenges with recycling, watershed runoff, and waste management. Adverse childhood experience, ACE's. Children who's parents are incarcerated, are suffering with controlled substance problems, or have few options to try to maintain a normal life. The opioid settlement would help, but there is a long way to go. In the short term there are some litigious issues that the county is working through. This is a cut that will heal, but the scars will last a long time. The Highway Department buildings are old and outdated. The economic studies are being done. This is a huge decision to wrestle with logistically and economically.
