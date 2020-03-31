Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 5

Newport: Affordable housing, the economic development committee and the Sauk County Development Corporation are working diligently on this issue. This is not an issue that can be solved at a few committee meetings. Plenty of jobs but nowhere for workers to live. Sauk County is wonderful with its urban and rural communities. Our rural communities are struggling with loss of farm income, lack of qualified labor, and challenges with recycling, watershed runoff, and waste management. Adverse childhood experience, ACE's. Children who's parents are incarcerated, are suffering with controlled substance problems, or have few options to try to maintain a normal life. The opioid settlement would help, but there is a long way to go. In the short term there are some litigious issues that the county is working through. This is a cut that will heal, but the scars will last a long time. The Highway Department buildings are old and outdated. The economic studies are being done. This is a huge decision to wrestle with logistically and economically.