Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 6

Klitzke: Through a transparent government business can be conducted in a timely, efficient manner and much can be accomplished. It is paramount for the county to hire and retain an Administrative Coordinator and have a Corporation Counsel that enables the board to function at its highest capacity. For optimal dynamics and a positive outcome, there needs to be mutual respect and understanding by all members of the board, as well as the counsel and all involved in the governing process. The people of Sauk County deserve to be well-represented and have the ability to voice their concerns and be heard through their representation on the board. The board must work together for the good of all and put personal priorities and interests aside. We are blessed to live in the land of the free and home of the brave and with proactive leaders we can set many precedents in the state, not just make weekly newspaper headlines about divisions within the board.