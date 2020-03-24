Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 7

Waldon: Wasteful spending: It’s hard to be able to spend tax dollars on things that are important to our county if we can’t cut wasteful spending. I want to take a good look at how our tax dollars are being spent in an eﬀort to be able to aﬀord the things we need to keep our communities safe and clean as well as protect our valuable natural resources. Public health: We have to be able to maintain our public health facilities in Sauk County. Public health has a big impact on so many other areas that making sure we have the adequate resources we need is crucial to maintaining a county that we all can be proud of for generations to come. I also strongly believe we should deal with the opioid crisis as a health issue and treat our loved ones who are suﬀering with therapy and rehabilitation, not incarceration.