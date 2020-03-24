Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 7

Delmar Scanlon and Mark Waldon are competing for the Sauk County District 7 board seat in the April 7 election. District 7 represents the city of Reedsburg, Wards 1, 2 and 3.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for the county board?
Scanlon: Why are you the best candidate for the county board? Can anyone honestly say they are the best candidate for the board? I can honestly say, I will do what I feel is best for the people of Sauk County and the people in my district. I will look at the things placed in front of me and do what I feel is best for the community.
Waldon: After owning and operating businesses for over 30 years, I know how important it is to manage and operate on a balanced budget. I want to make sure we are spending our tax dollars on things that best beneﬁt the citizens of our community. We have many improvements that can be made in how we spend our tax dollars, from public health to maintaining our natural resources. I want to be an open ear to my constituents to be able to understand what is important to you and go about trying to make those things happen. My whole career has been about working with others to accomplish things. Im ready to do that on the county board.
What are the most important issues in Sauk county?
Scanlon: The most important issue facing the Sauk County board is acting like representatives for the county. To put petty issues aside and decide what are the best alternatives for the community.
Waldon: Wasteful spending: It’s hard to be able to spend tax dollars on things that are important to our county if we can’t cut wasteful spending. I want to take a good look at how our tax dollars are being spent in an eﬀort to be able to aﬀord the things we need to keep our communities safe and clean as well as protect our valuable natural resources. Public health: We have to be able to maintain our public health facilities in Sauk County. Public health has a big impact on so many other areas that making sure we have the adequate resources we need is crucial to maintaining a county that we all can be proud of for generations to come. I also strongly believe we should deal with the opioid crisis as a health issue and treat our loved ones who are suﬀering with therapy and rehabilitation, not incarceration.
