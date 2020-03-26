Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 18

Stieve: I worked for Sauk County for 35 plus years and was involved with many facets of County Government and worked with all Departments in my capacity as the Emergency Management, Building & Safety Administrator. I was tasked over those 35+ years with taking on numerous large projects and programs. In my years involved with Emergency Management (30+), my 36 years serving on the Baraboo Fire Department, my years of service in Law Enforcement provides me an understanding of all local levels of government (City, Village & Township). Additionally I have been elected and served in a variety of roles such as President, Vice President, Secretary, Board Member of a number of organization, such as Baraboo Youth Hockey, Baraboo Blue Line Club, Wisconsin Emergency Management Association and Spirit Lakes Improvement Associations. I believe that my experience with Sauk County and various organizations provides me a vast understanding of County Government that is second to no one.

Nelson: Land use is always going to be a major issue, as we balance economic development with resource conservation. Even for those of us who live in the city, the economic, aesthetic, and environmental benefits of the surrounding landscape are essential, particularly in terms of air and water quality. Continuing to offer tools and assistance to farmers so that they can stay on the land and maintain their livelihoods while protecting soil, water, and wildlife is one key strategy. We also need to remember that the decisions we make today will affect many generations down the road. As we are seeing right now, state and county public health services and emergency planning capabilities are the critical front lines in an outbreak such as coronavirus. With the census currently underway, Sauk County should protect the integrity of our elections by drawing fair district boundaries and join with other counties to insist that the Legislature do the same. We also need to acknowledge that climate change is real, and happening right now. In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the County needs to anticipate the disruptions to agriculture, health care, recreation, infrastructure, and travel that a warmer climate will likely bring.