Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 23

Polivka: I have a record of working for the people of Sauk County and not focusing on achieving a perceived power for myself. A board member’s job is to set policy, address residents’ concerns, and support County Employees in getting their jobs done to the best of their ability. Unlike much of the current board, I do not micromanage. I trust our County Employees to do their jobs.

Lins: I have a non-confrontational style of leadership reaching across the aisle to come up with the best decisions for Sauk County. I have maintained a transparent leadership style in my roles as both a county board member and town board chairman. I do a lot of research to make informed decisions for the Sauk County community. I do not make false allegations against any opponent. My name has been absent in recent county board scandals, alleged county board members criminal misconduct referrals and potential open meeting violations via email discussions. I have had an active role in increasing the wages for our county highway employees. This helped fill vacant positions that were not competitive in the marketplace. I have taken a strong position in maintaining our county roads while serving on the highway committee. I have been working diligently the last 4 years to come up with a plan to provide high speed broadband in the southern part of the county. This plan is now coming to fruition as the first phase is currently being constructed and the first customers will be hooked up in the coming weeks. A second phase is currently under consideration for a PSC grant application.