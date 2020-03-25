Candidate Q&A : Sauk County Board District 11

Incumbent Glen Johnson and Richard "Mike" Flint are are competing for the District 11 seat on the Sauk County Board in the April 7 spring election. District 11 represents the town of Excelsior, Town of Reedsburg Wards 1 and 2 and the village of Rock Springs ward 3.

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the county board?

Johnson: Two years ago I played a role in bringing a new leadership to Sauk County that was committed to openness, honesty, and accountability. A vote for Johnson helps insure this leadership style will continue. Also, my first term has permitted me to acquire significant experience and institutional knowledge of the personnel and policies that make Sauk County government so effective in serving its residents. Finally, I have been privileged to be assigned to committees that position me to develop and demonstrate real leadership in health care, human services, land resources, and criminal justice. A vote for Dr. Johnson will allow me to capitalize on the experience I have acquired and continue this critical leadership.